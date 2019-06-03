UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Emanas, Lims shine in PPS S'woods
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines – Mica Ella Emana pulled off a pair of victories in varying fashions while sister Kaye Ann carved out a tough win in the premier side as they grabbed the spotlight in the PPS-PEPP Manila Southwoods age-group tennis tournament in Carmona, Cavite recently.

The second-seeded Mica Ella took the girls’ 14-and-under singles crown with a 6-3, 6-1 rout of giant-killer Chelsea Roque then out-steadied Kaye Ann to complete a come-from-behind 4-6, 7-5, 10-7, triumph in the 16-U finals of the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop.

But the unranked Kaye Ann bounced back strong in 18-U play, upending No. 3 Julia Ignacio, 5-3, 4-2, then trouncing second seed Gaby Zoleta, 6-3, 6-3, before crushing No. 1 Francesca Cruz, 6-1, 6-0, in the finals to complete the big day for the Quezon City siblings at the Manila Southwood Golf and Country Club tennis courts.

Kriz Roque Lim, meanwhile, picked up another win in 10-unisex division the hard way, turning back Gavin Kraut, 4-1, 2-4, 10-6. Though the Urdaneta bet failed to add the boys’ 12-U crown with a 1-6, 1-6 setback to brother John Prince Lim, he still shared the MVP honors with Mica Ella in the tournament that featured a number of three-setters.

“This string of reversals and matches decided via the distance underscored the level playing field in the circuit. Through their regular stints, the Emanas and the Lims continue to improve and their recent feats should inspire other young players,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other singles winners were Los Baños JT Bernardo (boys’ 14-U), Manila Polo Club’s Miguel Castillo (16-U), Red Ante (18-U) and Czarina Ilano (girls’ 12-U) from Imus, Cavite while bagging the doubles titles were Kaye Ann-Dominique Lhuillier and the Lim siblings (14-U); Zoleta-Ignacio and Ante-Angelo Lozares (18-U); and Kriz Roque-Noah Llira (10-unisex).

Bernardo held off Andre Coladilla, 7-6(3), 6-0; Castillo repulsed Stephen Catipon, 6-2, 6-7(4), 10-3; Ante survived Castillo, 7-6(3), 7-6(5); and Ilano rallied past Margarita Labio, 4-6, 6-3, 10-1, in the tournament sanctioned by Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruiz shocks Joshua for heavyweight world title
22 hours ago
Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International...
Sports
Anthony Smith sends Alexander Gustafsson into retirement
By Joey Villar | June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
American Anthony Smith sent Swede Alexander Gustafsson into retirement via a rear-naked choke submission in the fourth round of their light heavyweight showdown in UFC Stockholm in Sweden yesterday.
Sports
Dottie Ardina fades in tough conditions, drops to 45th with 76
By Dante Navarro | June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina tumbled in tough conditions and firm greens and limped with a birdie-less 76, dropping way down to joint 45th in the third round of the US Women’s Open now led by buddies Yu Liu of China and Frenchwoman...
Sports
Team Tenorio, Team Chan earn national finals tickets
June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
Team Tenorio of Macabalan, Cagayan de Oro and Team Chan of Sto. Cristo, Baliwag, Bulacan recently booked berths to the national finals of the 2019 PBA Ginebra San Miguel 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan.
Sports
Former national champ joins PGT Cebu Invitational
June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
Lloyd Go finally gets the chance to slug it out with the Philippine Golf Tour’s top guns, joining a stellar international cast in the ICTSI Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational which gets under way Wednesday...
Sports
Latest
46 minutes ago
Emanas, Lims shine in PPS S'woods
46 minutes ago
Mica Ella Emana pulled off a pair of victories in varying fashions while sister Kaye Ann carved out a tough win in the premier...
Sports
11 hours ago
Angels demolish Power Builders for win No. 3
11 hours ago
PetroGazz hardly missed a beat coming off a three-day break, repulsing a depleted Motolite side, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, for...
Sports
Pasay Big Event derby set Friday
June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
After six days of battle in the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2, big time cockfighting shifts to the Pasay City Cockpit Friday via the Frank and Danny Big Event 5-Cock Derby.
11 hours ago
Sports
Waiting for POC’s world to change
By Bill Velasco | June 3, 2019 - 12:00am
The stones continue to fly in the unending Philippine Olympic Committee brouhaha.
11 hours ago
Sports
16 hours ago
Creamline torches Banko in PVL clash
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Kuttika Kaewpin was a beast for the Cool Smashers against Banko. She finished with 27 points in four sets, including nine...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with