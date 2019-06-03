UAAP
Blackwater guard Roi Sumang drives strong to the hoop against Rain or Shine gunner Rey Nambatac.
Michael Varcas
Elite spring back from setback
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2019 - 12:00am

Blackwater puts up collective effort to top ROS

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Quick on the rebound, Blackwater turned back Rain or Shine, 98-92, to get its groove back in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at Ynares Sports Center here.

Three days after suffering their first loss of the tournament, a 89-103 verdict to Phoenix, the Elite immediately gained redemption as they put up a collective effort to outsteady the Philippine Cup semifinalists en route to their fourth win in five starts.

Allein Maliksi rifled in 19 points spiked by three triples while Rayray Parks shot 16 highlighted by six bailout freebies in the endgame to ease the scoring burden of import Alex Stepheson, who hauled down 20 rebounds in a 13-point outing. Mike Digregorio and Roi Sumang joined the scoring parade with 16 and 11, respectively.

“The challenge today was how to be focused and bounce back from a loss. Tonight they played really, really well as a team and we’re able to do the things we wanted, especially on defense. We limited Rain or Shine to 92 points as opposed to 100 plus we’re giving up in previous games. We also shared the ball and had 20 assists,” Blackwater coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

It was also redeeming for Dimaunahan, who was thrown out in their setback to the Fuel Masters for slamming his hands on the scorer’s table and cursing while contesting a non-call.

“I apologize for what I did last game, it was totally uncalled for. I apologize to the PBA, the fans, management and players,” said the rookie coach.

The E-Painters, who dropped to 0-2, were in control only in the first few minutes when they held a 17-12 lead.

But a 12-0 counter sparked by Stepheson and Maliksi swung momentum to the Elite, who clung on to it, went on to lead by as many as 18 and had an answer each time the E-Painters mounted an uprising.

Later, TNT rode on the 40-point eruption of Terrence Jones and the triple double performance of Jayson Castro (11 markers, 13 rebounds and 11 assists) to crush Phoenix Pulse, 114-88, in a heated game that saw the ejection of two coaches and four players.

Fuel Masters coach Louie Alas and player Jason Perkins and KaTropa twins Anthony and David Semerad were tossed out following an altercation at the 9:11 mark of the first quarter. Alas was called for “flagrant misconduct” while Perkins and the Semerads were banished for “fighting stance.” TNT consultant Mark Dickel also got sent off not long after for throwing the ball at an official. Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva was booked a flagrant foul 2 on his hit on Jones in the fourth quarter.

The scores:

First Game

Blackwater 98 – Maliksi 19, Digregorio 16, Parks 16, Stepheson 13, Sumang 11, Belo 7, Tratter 4, Al-Hussaini 3, Banal 3, Sena 2, Alolino 2, Desiderio 2, Cortez 0.

Rain or Shine 92 – Bowles 27, Yap 15, Borboran 10, Daquioag 10, Rosales 8, Norwood 7, Belga 5, Mocon 4, Nambatac 1, Ponferada 0, 

Quarterscores: 24-17, 50-40, 76-60, 98-92

Second Game

TNT 114 – Jones 40, Pogoy 31, Castro 11, Trollano 10, Rosario 9, Reyes 6, Taha 4, Heruela 3, A. Semerad 0, D. Semerad 0, Golla 0, Casino 0, Miranda 0.

Phoenix 88 – Wright 21, Abueva 16, Dozier 16, Chua 11, Mallari 7, Jazul 6, Revilla 5,  Napoles 4, Marcelo 2, Perkins 0, Kramer 0, Wilson 0, Dennison 0.

Quarterscores: 28-20, 52-52, 82-70, 114-88

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
