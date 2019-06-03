Eagles, Saints favored sides in DL Final 4

MANILA, Philippines — Top-ranked squads Cignal-Ateneo and Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR fight for first blood when they clash in the opener of their PBA D-League best-of-three semifinals today at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Being the back-to-back UAAP champion and riding the crest of a seven-game romp, Ateneo looms as the slight favorite versus the San Sebastian-backed Valencia City.

The rampaging Blue Eagles topped the Aspirants’ Group for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals where they disposed of the Chadao FEU, 67-60.

Leading the charge for Ateneo are Ivorian import Ange Kouame, Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto .

Meanwhile, St. Clare College-Virtual Reality sets out as the favored side versus Centro Escolar U team dealing with alleged game-fixing incident involving seven Scorpions.

Amidst the controversy, CEU coach Derrick Pumaren opted to play only their other seven players in the quarterfinals but prevailed just the same.

The severely handicapped Scorpions survived Go For Gold-CSB, 84-74, to make the semis.