Angels demolish Power Builders for win No. 3
(The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PetroGazz hardly missed a beat coming off a three-day break, repulsing a depleted Motolite side, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, for its third straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Cuban Wilma Salas and American import Janisa Johnson sustained their top form coming off the Angels’ victories over Creamline and BanKo-Perlas last week, combining for 38 hits as they kept the team unbeaten in the early going of the season-opening conference.

Myla Pablo didn’t suit up for the second straight time with a sore lower back while Bosnian import Edina Selimovic failed to see action after suffering a minor knee injury in the fourth set of their loss to the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers last Saturday.

Salas scored all her 25 points off attacks while punctuating her solid game with nine excellent receptions while Johnson added 13 hits with 12 receives and 10 digs to boot.

Creamline later picked up its second straight win following an opening day loss to PetroGazz, repulsing BanKo-Perlas, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23, to move to joint second with PacificTown Army.

Thai import Kuttika Keawpin fired 27 points while Alyssa Valdez atoned for back-to-back foiled attacks with a key hit late in the fourth and Aleoscar Blanco secured the victory for the Cool Smashers with a power hit off a quick set to frustrate the Perlas Spikers’ bid for a second win in a row.

