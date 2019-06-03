Dottie Ardina fades in tough conditions, drops to 45th with 76

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina tumbled in tough conditions and firm greens and limped with a birdie-less 76, dropping way down to joint 45th in the third round of the US Women’s Open now led by buddies Yu Liu of China and Frenchwoman Celine Boutier at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Looking good inside the top 20 with a 71-70 cards after 36 holes, Ardina lost her touch when the going got tough, bogeying No. 4. She did hold on with a run of pars to close out the frontside with a 37 but failed to recover from a double-bogey mishap on the par-3 11th, bogeying Nos. 12 and 16 for a 39 and five-over 76.

With a five-over 217 total, the Filipina shotmaker slipped to 45th among the surviving 70-player field, now 11 strokes behind Yu and Boutier heading to the final 18 holes of the second golfing major on the LPGA Tour calendar.

Yu and Boutier, who helped power Duke University to a national title in 2014, pooled identical 206s to grab a one-stroke lead over fancied Lexi Thompson and Jaye Marie Green of the US and erstwhile leader Mamiko Higa with five players just another stroke or two behind in a crowded leaderboard.

Yu, making her first US Women’s appearance, bounced back strong from a bogey on No. 3 with six birdies, including three at the back to shoot a five-under 66, while Boutier missed wresting the solo lead with a bogey on No. 16 as she settled for a 69.

But Thompson lurked behind at 207, spiking her sizzling 68 with an eagle feat on No. 15 and a birdie on the next, while Green matched that three-under card to stay in the title hunt although she missed forcing a three-way tie for the lead with a bogey on the 17th.