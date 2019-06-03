Former national champ joins PGT Cebu Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go finally gets the chance to slug it out with the Philippine Golf Tour’s top guns, joining a stellar international cast in the ICTSI Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational which gets under way Wednesday at Club Filipino de Cebu golf course in Danao City.

Go, who won the national amateur crown in 2014, actually topped the 72-hole PGT Qualifying School at Taal Splendido in 2018 but deferred moving to the pro ranks to help power Team Asia-Pacific past Team Europe in the Bonnalack Trophy in Doha, Qatar, thus forfeiting his PGT playing rights.

But the Cebuano star, who also gained an Asian Tour card last December and finished tied for 52nd in Bangabandhu Cup in Bangladesh last April, is seeing action this week as one of the six invitees, joining the likes of PGT Asia leg winner David Gleeson of Australia, Mateo Gomez and Sebastian Lopez of Colombia, Englishman George Twyman and Jack Sullivan, another talented shotmaker from Down Under.

Also in the stellar cast are defending champion Jhonnel Ababa, multi-titled Tony Lascuña and Jay Bayron, former Masters titlist Jerson Balasabas, PGT Asia leg champions James Ryan Lam, Justin Quiban, Joenard Rates and Rene Menor, along with PGT winners Guido Van der Valk of the Netherlands, Zanieboy Gialon, Charles Hong and Mars Pucay along with recent national pro-am champion Rey Pagunsan.