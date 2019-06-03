UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Former national champ joins PGT Cebu Invitational
(The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go finally gets the chance to slug it out with the Philippine Golf Tour’s top guns, joining a stellar international cast in the ICTSI Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational which gets under way Wednesday at Club Filipino de Cebu golf course in Danao City.

Go, who won the national amateur crown in 2014, actually topped the 72-hole PGT Qualifying School at Taal Splendido in 2018 but deferred moving to the pro ranks to help power Team Asia-Pacific past Team Europe in the Bonnalack Trophy in Doha, Qatar, thus forfeiting his PGT playing rights.

But the Cebuano star, who also gained an Asian Tour card last December and finished tied for 52nd in Bangabandhu Cup in Bangladesh last April, is seeing action this week as one of the six invitees, joining the likes of PGT Asia leg winner David Gleeson of Australia, Mateo Gomez and Sebastian Lopez of Colombia, Englishman George Twyman and Jack Sullivan, another talented shotmaker from Down Under.

Also in the stellar cast are defending champion Jhonnel Ababa, multi-titled Tony Lascuña and Jay Bayron, former Masters titlist Jerson Balasabas, PGT Asia leg champions James Ryan Lam, Justin Quiban, Joenard Rates and Rene Menor, along with PGT winners Guido Van der Valk of the Netherlands, Zanieboy Gialon, Charles Hong and Mars Pucay along with recent national pro-am champion Rey Pagunsan.

GOLF LLOYD GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruiz shocks Joshua for heavyweight world title
13 hours ago
Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International...
Sports
Creamline torches Banko in PVL clash
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Kuttika Kaewpin was a beast for the Cool Smashers against Banko. She finished with 27 points in four sets, including nine...
Sports
Petro Gazz schools Motolite to stay perfect
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Angels have yet to drop a single set in their three games in the conference.
Sports
Ardina fades in tough conditions, drops to 45th with 76
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Dottie Ardina tumbled in tough conditions and firm greens and limped with a birdie-less 76, dropping way down to joint 45th...
Sports
Reed, Steffen back as CT IRONMAN 70.3 champs
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Motivated by desire to bounce back from a series of setbacks in a couple of endurance races in the country, Aussie Tim Reed...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Elite spring back from setback
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Quick on the rebound, Blackwater turned back Rain or Shine, 98-92, to get its groove back in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
Tim Reed, Caroline Steffen back as CT IRONMAN 70.3 champs
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Motivated by desire to bounce back from a series of setbacks in a couple of endurance races in the country, Aussie Tim Reed...
Sports
1 hour ago
Buboy Fernandez says Manny Pacquiao will peak on time
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Regular WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao’s chief trainer Buboy Fernandez said yesterday the fighting senator...
Sports
1 hour ago
Eagles, Saints favored sides in DL Final 4
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Top-ranked squads Cignal-Ateneo and Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR fight for first blood when they clash in the opener of their...
Sports
1 hour ago
Angels demolish Power Builders for win No. 3
1 hour ago
PetroGazz hardly missed a beat coming off a three-day break, repulsing a depleted Motolite side, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, for...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with