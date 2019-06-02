Reed, Steffen back as CT IRONMAN 70.3 champs

SUBIC BAY – Motivated by desire to bounce back from a series of setbacks in a couple of endurance races in the country, Aussie Tim Reed finally made his way back on top after reigning anew in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic presented by Big Boss Cement here Sunday.

The 34-year old Reed clocked four hours, four minutes and 33 seconds to reclaim the crown in the grueling 1.9km swim-90km bike, 21km run event, foiling fellow Aussie Tim Van Berkel (04:08:36.0) and Seychelles’ Nicholas Baldwin (04:09:06.0), who won the first Philippine full IRONMAN last year also here at the country’s triathlon capital.

The former 70.3 world champion thus redeemed himself from a string of sorry campaigns in the country's 70.3 distance races, including a fourth place finish in the Davao Ironman 70.3 two months ago.

“I’ve been a winner here before so it’s a pleasure to win again,” said Reed who clinched the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Subic title in 2015. “I love coming back here. It’s a great feeling but more importantly, it’s like my form is coming back after a rough path in the past couple of months. It’s just good to be racing well again.”

Swiss Caroline Steffen shared the spotlight in the centerpiece pro division as she fashioned out another masterful showing in the women’s side for her second Subic crown.

The 2017 Subic and Davao IRONMAN 70.3 champion timed 04:29:14.0 to dominate Dimity Lee Duke of Australia (04:42:58.0) and Laura Wood (04:46:22.0) of New Zealand.

The win, however, did not come easy for Reed, who had to shrug off a gritty challenge from Berkel and Baldwin, who went toe-toe with him in the swim and bike legs.

The three were neck-and-neck heading into the deciding 21-km run where Reed finally shifted to high gear, sprinting in the first 10 kilometers to pull away from Berkel and Baldwin on his way to an impressive four-minute victory worth $3, 000 in the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Also the three-time champion of Cebu IRONMAN 70.3, Reed has now nailed five IRONMAN 70.3 titles tucked under his belt with his latest triumph serving him in good stead as he braces for the Cebu championship this August.

Alex Polizzi, also from Australia, actually came out ahead of the compact field after the opening swim leg, clocking 23:21 minutes with Sam Betten in second in 23:29 and Reed and Van Berkel turning in identical clockings of 24:34 with Baldwin struggling in 26:30.

But Reed and Van Berkel made their move in the bike course with the former clocking 2:13:45 and the latter just behind in 2:13:46. Baldwin also fought back with 2:14:06 effort but Polizzi timed 2:14:53, Betten fell behind in 2:18:24.

Reed then unleashed a strong finishing kick, clocking 1:23:17 with Van Berkel groping in 1:27:17 and Baldwin rallying with a 1:25:36 effort. Polizzi closed out with a 1:31:15 for fourth in 4:12:35 while Betten lost steam and clocked 1:45:07 for fifth in 4:30:24 with McKay Connor ending up sixth in 4:53:58.

Meanwhile, Filipino August Benedicto (04:44:04.0) won the Asian Elite crown in 04:44:04 worth P50,000 with Alexandra Ganzon taking the women's plum in 5:18:14