Petro Gazz schools Motolite to stay perfect

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels continue their perfect run in the PVL Reinforced Conference after sweeping undermanned Motolite, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 at the FilOil Flying V Centre here in San Juan on Sunday.

The Angels have yet to drop a single set in their three games in the conference.

Cuban import Wilma Salas simply imposed her will on Motolite, dominating the newcomer squad.

Motolite faced the hot Petro Gazz squad without the services of import Edina Selimovic and skipper Myla Pablo.

Selimovic suffered a minor knee injury in Motolite's debut while Pablo has been nursing a back injury.

Despite Channon Thompson pulling out all the stops for Motolite, the young team just couldn't recover.

The Angels snuffed any offensive momentum Motolite had with explosive attacks from Salas and fellow import Janisa Johnson.

Petro Gazz improves to an immaculate 3-0 record while Motolite remains winless at 0-2.