Motolite's Tots Carlos goes up for a spike in their PVL Reinforced Conference debut against the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Coach Air Padda rues lack of experience, preparation in Motolite debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2019 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — PVL newcomer Motolite had a shaky debut, falling against veteran-laden PacificTown Army in four sets on Saturday.

As a squad composed of mostly young players, head coach Air Padda couldn't help but lament a lack of experience on their part.

"I don't know, it was really messy if you ask me," Padda said to media after the game.

"We haven't figured out how to use our imports to our advantage and that hurt us a lot today and our lack of experience in the professional league," she said.

Apart from veteran spiker Myla Pablo and their reinforcements, most of Motolite's lineup have only recently graduated from the collegiate leagues — with some still finishing their UAAP careers.

But perhaps the bigger challenge for Motolite was their shot time preparing for the conference.

The Motolite squad has only been training for a few weeks. Padda says that team chemistry has yet to fully set in for them.

"It's a disadvantage but we just got to deal with it... We gotta find a way to speed things up and I guess the team gelling hasn't really happened as fast as we would like it to," Padda said.

"We're pressed for time but it's not an excuse," she added.

The Motolite squad will hope to barge into the 'win' column when they face the streaking Petro Gazz Angels on Sunday afternoon.

Sports
Sports
