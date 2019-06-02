Pueblo romps to 9-pt Luzvimin triumph

MANILA, Philippines — Pamela Mariano and Alethea Gaccion closed out their Champion Luzvimin Invitational stints the way they started it – in solid fashion – as they put in another pair 50-point efforts to power Pueblo de Oro to a nine-point victory over Cebu Country Club at the CCC layout in Cebu City late Friday.

Mariano matched her opening round output of 53 Molave points while Gaccion shot a third straight 50-point game as the Pueblo ladies, who also drew a pair of 42 points from Marife Carmichael and Juliane Borlongan, churned out their best score in three days – a 187 – to turn a shaky two-point lead into a nine-point romp in the premier Diamond division.

Pueblo de Oro, which moved up the ladder after claiming the Pearl division in 2015, pooled a 554, including a 186 and 181, to beat Cebu Country Club, which failed to cash in on the proverbial home-court edge and settled for second with a 545 after a 180.

Crystal Neri took the cudgels for the hosts with 52 points while Mary Kim Hong added 48 points but Jyra Wong and Riko Nagai could only chip on 41 and 39 points and Catrina Martinez groped for 37 and didn’t count after scoring 43 and 45 points in the first two days of the event sponsored by Champion and organized by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

It was actually the second straight championship for Mariano, who also led Del Monte to victory in last year’s edition of the annual tournament backed by Henna, San Miguel Corp., Diamond Motors, Quest Hotel, Cebu Country Club, Ayala Land Premier, Celium Fibre, Derma C, Gothong Lines and Vermogen.

Del Monte, led by Martina Miñoza’s 56 points, shot the tournament-best 195 to place third at 542 while many-time champion Manila Southwoods struggled to finish fourth at 519 after a 182.

Valley Golf ended up fifth at 513 after a 164 followed by Fernando Air Base (140-414), Club Filipino (126-390), Rancho Palos Verdes (127-380), Sta. Elena (110-321) and Eagle Ridge (107-319).

Valley Golf’s Mariel Tee, however, foiled Mariano and Gaccion in their chase for individual honors in Class A, finishing with 50 points for a 160 total. Mariano totaled 157 while Gaccion finished with a 150.

Ruby Hamis of Camp Aguinaldo 1 took the Class B title with a 128 despite a 39 with Ia Bakunawa of John Hay (43-121) and Myung Seon Park of Palos Verdes (39-119) placing second and third, respectively.

Leonila Patricio of Orchard assembled a 103 after a 33 and nipped Club Filipino’s Mercedita Bejar (35-103) in the countback for Class C plum. Mencie Millionado of Aguinaldo 2 placed third with a 102 after a 34.

Tagaytay Highlands, meanwhile, completed a wire-to-wire triumph in Emerald category, assembling a 166 for a 476 and a 23-point victory over Camp Aguinaldo I, which made a 149 for a 453. Marianne Bustos led the Highlanders for the second straight with 48 points while Chesca Imperial shot 40 points and Farah Imperial and Gilda Medestomas added identical 39 points.

Forest Hills came in third with a 438 after a 142 while Camp John Hay and Alabang scored 144 and 145 for 417 and 406, respectively.

Villamor, on the other hand, rallied from third spot to snatch the Ruby crown with a closing 140 for a 402, edging Orchard, which scored a 136 for a 400, by two as two-day leader Manila Golf faded with a 119 and slipped to third with a 391.

Grace Labastida, Anna Katrina Yupangco, Maria Dorkas Guerrero and Mylene Dolonius fired 37, 36, 34 and 33, respectively, to anchor Villamor’s stirring come-from-behind victory.

Camp Aguinaldo 2, with Millionado shooting 34 points, Robie Ann Ramirez and Anita Salivio scoring identical 32 points and Leah Espino-Holder chipping in 26 points, also ran away with the Pearl division diadem with a 124 for a 355 for a 37-point rout of Baguio Country Club, which pooled a 328 after 111 with Bacolod and Victorias placing third and fourth with 106-314 and 98-275, respectively.