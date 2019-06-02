UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
CJ Perez of Columbian breaks loose en route to a career-high 39 points against NLEX.
Russell Palma
Ginebra pricks NorthPort bubble
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee hit the big shots down the stretch last night as Barangay Ginebra beat erstwhile unbeaten NorthPort, 73-70, in the  Petron Blaze Saturday Special of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the MOA Arena.

Brownlee highlighted his 32-point performance with a timely basket and a booming trey that gave the defending champion Gin Kings a three-point cushion en route to their second straight triumph for 2-1 overall.

The Batang Pier had three chances in the final 36 seconds to force overtime but Sean Anthony and Garvo Lanete couldn’t find the mark, leading to their first setback after a 3-0 start.

“It’s an ugly win but we’ll take it,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Earlier, CJ Perez turned in a career-high 39 points while import Kyle Barone shot 31 in his swan song to power Columbian to its breakthrough victory at the expense of NLEX, 120-105.

Perez shot the lights out and made seven of his eight attempts from beyond the arc as Barone gave himself a graceful exit with a 31-point, eight-rebound effort as the Dyip barged into the win column after three successive losses. 

The Road Warriors suffered their second straight setback with coach Yeng Guiao on vacation, slipping to 0-4 overall.

“Coming from three straight losses, it was hard to motivate the team. I told them every game is very important, and even though we’re 0-3, this was brand new game, we have to be professionals and do our jobs and now we came out victorious,” said Columbian coach Johnedel Cardel.

Perez shot at a brilliant 76.2 percent clip overall (15-of-21), complementing his heavy production with nine rebounds, three asists and three steals. He only had one error in 32 minutes.

Even though Barone helped the team to victory, Cardel said his exit is final.

His replacement, Lester Prosper, is set to plane in this week and should be good to go in their next game on June 16 against Magnolia.

Notes: Phoenix has issued a fine of P20,000 on Calvin Abueva for his actions involving  Blackwater rookie Rayray Parks’ girlfriend Maika Rivera. Parks accused Abueva of doing a lewd gesture towards Rivera and cursing her. Abueva claimed he was just firing back at Rivera, whom he alleged to have flipped the finger and called him “monkey.” Although standing by their player, Phoenix said Abueva should have acted with prudence. “While we stand and support Calvin Abueva in his own right, we can’t deny the situation that while there may have been provocation per his claims, he could have excercised more prudence and patience in dealing with it, moreso a female was involved,” the team said.  Abueva has apologized to Parks but not Rivera.

The scores:

First Game

Columbian 120 – Perez 39, Barone 31, Corpuz 18, McCarthy 12, Camson 7, Calvo 6, Celda 5, Cahilig 2, Cabrera 0, Reyes 0, Tabi 0, Khobuntin 0, Faundo 0.

NLEX 105 – Mitchell 32, Paniamogan 18, Tiongson 12, Soyud 12, Monfort 9, Baguio 8, Rios 4, Erram 4, Ighalo 3, Galanza 3, Lao 0, Magat 0, Paredes 0, Taulava 0.

Quarterscores: 24-22; 54-39; 93-67; 120-105.

Second Game

Ginebra 73 – Brownlee 32, Slaughter 16, Thompson 11, Mercado 6, Aguilar 3, Ferrer 3, Mariano 2, Devance 0, Tenorio 0, Teodoro 0.

NorthPort 70 – Tautuaa 15, Anthony 14, Grey 9, Lanete 8, Ibeh 8, Pringle 7, Bolick 5,  Elorde 4, Flores 0, Gabayni 0.

Quarterscores: 13-14, 38-31, 55-54, 73-70.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abueva defends self after heated exchange with Ray Parks' girlfriend
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Abueva had reportedly made lewd motions toward Parks' girlfriend, Maika Rivera, when he fouled out late in the game on F...
Sports
UST's Eya Laure banners Foton's prized recruits
By Voltaire Mendoza | 11 hours ago
Foton waged a recruiting coup when it secured the services of University of Santo Tomas ace Eya Laure for the Philippine Superliga...
Sports
Banko nips pesky BaliPure for first win
9 hours ago
Banko Perlas notched its first win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after besting a gritty BaliPure...
Sports
Borja dominates IronKids; Corpuz keeps crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Zedrick James Borja capped a checkered Ironkids career by stamping his class in the 13-14 division of the Alaska Fortified...
Sports
Wilder says Fury rematch to follow Ortiz bout
11 hours ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder said that he has lined up a highly anticipated rematch with...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
BanKo Perlas breaks into win column
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
BanKo Perlas needed to tighten its net defense in the final two sets as it turned back Bali Pure, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16,...
Sports
1 hour ago
43 venues mobilized for Southeast Asian Games
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
The Philippines Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) will mobilize 43 venues for the 529 events in 56 sports...
Sports
1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina survives US Open cut; Yuka Saso bows out
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina kept her form and confidence on a competitive level as she fired a one-under 70 to easily make the cut in the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Vargas calls on Philippine bowlers to strike gold
1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas yesterday called on the members of the national bowling team to strike...
Sports
Nick Baldwin marked man in Subic
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
First Philippine full Ironman champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles sees a tough race when he plunges back to action to test his endurance anew against a slew of strong rivals in the much-awaited Century Tuna Ironman...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with