Ginebra pricks NorthPort bubble

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee hit the big shots down the stretch last night as Barangay Ginebra beat erstwhile unbeaten NorthPort, 73-70, in the Petron Blaze Saturday Special of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the MOA Arena.

Brownlee highlighted his 32-point performance with a timely basket and a booming trey that gave the defending champion Gin Kings a three-point cushion en route to their second straight triumph for 2-1 overall.

The Batang Pier had three chances in the final 36 seconds to force overtime but Sean Anthony and Garvo Lanete couldn’t find the mark, leading to their first setback after a 3-0 start.

“It’s an ugly win but we’ll take it,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Earlier, CJ Perez turned in a career-high 39 points while import Kyle Barone shot 31 in his swan song to power Columbian to its breakthrough victory at the expense of NLEX, 120-105.

Perez shot the lights out and made seven of his eight attempts from beyond the arc as Barone gave himself a graceful exit with a 31-point, eight-rebound effort as the Dyip barged into the win column after three successive losses.

The Road Warriors suffered their second straight setback with coach Yeng Guiao on vacation, slipping to 0-4 overall.

“Coming from three straight losses, it was hard to motivate the team. I told them every game is very important, and even though we’re 0-3, this was brand new game, we have to be professionals and do our jobs and now we came out victorious,” said Columbian coach Johnedel Cardel.

Perez shot at a brilliant 76.2 percent clip overall (15-of-21), complementing his heavy production with nine rebounds, three asists and three steals. He only had one error in 32 minutes.

Even though Barone helped the team to victory, Cardel said his exit is final.

His replacement, Lester Prosper, is set to plane in this week and should be good to go in their next game on June 16 against Magnolia.

Notes: Phoenix has issued a fine of P20,000 on Calvin Abueva for his actions involving Blackwater rookie Rayray Parks’ girlfriend Maika Rivera. Parks accused Abueva of doing a lewd gesture towards Rivera and cursing her. Abueva claimed he was just firing back at Rivera, whom he alleged to have flipped the finger and called him “monkey.” Although standing by their player, Phoenix said Abueva should have acted with prudence. “While we stand and support Calvin Abueva in his own right, we can’t deny the situation that while there may have been provocation per his claims, he could have excercised more prudence and patience in dealing with it, moreso a female was involved,” the team said. Abueva has apologized to Parks but not Rivera.

The scores:

First Game

Columbian 120 – Perez 39, Barone 31, Corpuz 18, McCarthy 12, Camson 7, Calvo 6, Celda 5, Cahilig 2, Cabrera 0, Reyes 0, Tabi 0, Khobuntin 0, Faundo 0.

NLEX 105 – Mitchell 32, Paniamogan 18, Tiongson 12, Soyud 12, Monfort 9, Baguio 8, Rios 4, Erram 4, Ighalo 3, Galanza 3, Lao 0, Magat 0, Paredes 0, Taulava 0.

Quarterscores: 24-22; 54-39; 93-67; 120-105.

Second Game

Ginebra 73 – Brownlee 32, Slaughter 16, Thompson 11, Mercado 6, Aguilar 3, Ferrer 3, Mariano 2, Devance 0, Tenorio 0, Teodoro 0.

NorthPort 70 – Tautuaa 15, Anthony 14, Grey 9, Lanete 8, Ibeh 8, Pringle 7, Bolick 5, Elorde 4, Flores 0, Gabayni 0.

Quarterscores: 13-14, 38-31, 55-54, 73-70.