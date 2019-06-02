UAAP
POC president Ricky Vargas (center in white shirt) with members of the national bowling team.
Vargas calls on Philippine bowlers to strike gold
(The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas yesterday called on the members of the national bowling team to strike hard and win the gold in the 30th SEA Games from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.

“During my younger years, bowling was the number one sport that brought glory to this country,” said Vargas during the opening ceremony of the third Philippine International Bowling Open at the Coronado Lanes at StarMall Edsa.

“When our bowlers compete against the best of Southeast Asia in the SEA Games, this will be our shining glory. Let’s cheer them to win the gold (medal),’’ he said.

The ongoing tournament will run until June 16 and serves as test event for the SEA Gameswhere nine gold medals will be up for grabs in singles, doubles, masters and four-strong team for men and women and mixed doubles.

Earlier this week, the POC chief called on all stakeholders in Philippine sports to focus on the SEA Games, and hoped that they can set politics aside for the sake of the country.

Vargas cited the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF) headed by its president Steve Robles and secretary-general Bong Coo for their efforts to get the ball rolling for Philippine bowling.

“I congratulate the PBF and our bowling heroes for bringing the sport for what it is today,’’ said Vargas during the affair where the PBF presented the aspirants for the men’s and women’s national squad to the SEAG.

Former International Bowling Federation president and long-time bowling chief Steve Hontiveros also graced the affair with top PBF officials that included PBF treasurer Alex Lim.

Kenneth Chua, Frederick Go, Raul Miranda, Merwin Tan, Kenzo Umali, Kayle Abad, Patrick Nuqui, Paolo Valdez and Enzo Hernandez comprise the mens’ pool. In the women’s pool are Liza del Rosario, Alexis Sy, Dyan Coronacion, Lara Posadas, Rachel Leon and Bea Hernandez.

“I sit in the board of the MVP Sports Foundation and every year we review the sports that we support. It has come to the attention of the board to review the programs of bowling,’’ said Vargas.

30TH SEA GAMES BOWLING PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE
