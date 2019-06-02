MANILA, Philippines — The National Cockers Alliance, headed by Gov. Ito Ynares and the Firefly Group, announced the holding of the prestigious NCA Big Event Derby on Tuesday at the Ynares Multi-purpose Building in Pasig City.

The expected participants are the prominent cockers all over the Philippines.

The minimum weight is 1950 and top weight is 2400. The submission of weights is scheduled tomorrow.

This derby will be the battle royal among these cockers.

The result of the derby will determine the NCA Cocker of the Year and runner-up. The champion will bag P1 million and runner-up P500,000.