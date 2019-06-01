Army spoils Motolite debut for bounce back win

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The PacificTown Army Lady Troopers scored a bounce back win at the expense of newcomer Motolite in four sets, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

Led by guest player Olena Lymareva-Flink, the Lady Troopers bested the young Motolite squad.

Lymareva-Flink finished with 25 points while player of the game Honey Royse Tubino notched 18.

Army weathered a huge 22-point outing from Motolite import Channon Thompson.

The Lady Troopers started strong, notching two identical 25-21 set wins to push Motolite to the wall.

But the Motolite volleybelles wouldn't go down without a fight.

With Thompson and Edina Selimovic leading the charge, Motolite was able to get one back and force the fourth set, 25-23.

Eager to close out the young Motolite squad, Lymareva-Flink, Tubino and Janelle Jordan connived to dump the young squad.

Despite giving up four match points, Army was able to hang on to win in the fourth.

PacificTown Army improves to a 2-1 record while Motolite falls to 0-1.

Motolite will look to bounce back when they face red-hot Petro Gazz tomorrow.