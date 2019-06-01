Borja dominates IronKids; Corpuz keeps crown

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT ZONE — Zedrick James Borja capped a checkered Ironkids career by stamping his class in the 13-14 division of the Alaska Fortified Ironkids for one last time here Saturday.

The 14-year old pride of San Pedro, Laguna clocked 18 minutes and 21.9 seconds in the swim-bike event to rule the centerpiece category the way he reigned at Vermosa, Cavite last month in what served as his last IronKids race.

Borja, an incoming junior athlete, foiled twins Jose Marie Tayag (18:40.1) and Juan Miguel Tayag (18:41.3), who settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

“It’s fulfilling because it’s my last race in the Ironkids,” said Borja, who again banked in his swim skills to hold off the Tayags’ rally in the closing part of the 400m-swim, 3km run event put up by Alaska that also served as appetizer to the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 presented by Big Boss Cement Sunday.

“Winning my age group is a big farewell for I will be racing in the junior pro event already once I turn 15 this year,” he said.

Borja, a member of the Philippine developmental team and a San Beda-Alabang standout, was also the winner of the same age category in the IronKids last year here in Subic.

Samantha Corpuz, on the other hand, successfully defended her crown in the girls side after timing 19:01 to beat Lahainah Digermo (22:04.6) and Princess Julianne Patilan (22:26.2).

The La Union native Corpuz now sets her sights in the aquathlon event of the Penongs’ 5150 in Davao City this July.

Also coming out as victors in their respective age groups were Michael Gabriel Lozada and Aubrey Tom in the boys and girls side of the 11-12 age group categories, respectively.

Meanwhile, Darrel Johnson Braim Bada and Alyssa Khim Cabatian ruled the 9-10 age groups while Arthur Emmyel Zulueta and Mikayla Miracle Salada prevailed in the 6-8 age categories.