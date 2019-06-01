UAAP
Banko Perlas import Kia Bright goes up for a spike against the BaliPure Water Defenders in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Banko nips pesky BaliPure for first win
(Philstar.com) - June 1, 2019 - 4:16pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – Banko Perlas notched its first win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after besting a gritty BaliPure squad in four sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, at the FilOil Flying V Centre here in San Juan on Saturday.

Bannered by imports Kia Bright and Yasemin Yildirim, the Perlas Spikers were able to escape BaliPure's challenge.

Banko skipper Nicole Tiamzon led the way for the Perlas locals.

Meanwhile, Water Defenders guest player Danijela Djakovic led BaliPure in their gallant stand.

Both squads engaged in a back-and-forth affair in the first two sets, with both sets ending in a close 25-23 victory for Banko and BaliPure, respectively.

While errors proved to be BaliPure's downfall in the third set that gave Banko the 2-1 advantage.

In the fourth set, BaliPure's offense seemed to break down and Banko was able to close out the match.

Banko improved to a 1-1 win-loss record while BaliPure fell to 0-2.

