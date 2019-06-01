UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Calvin Abueva allegedly made lewd gestures to Ray Ray Parks girlfriend during a PBA Commissioner's Cup between Phoenix and Blackwater
Photo from PBA.ph
Abueva defends self after heated exchange with Ray Parks' girlfriend
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2019 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Abueva was quick to defend himself after a heated exchange broke out between him and Ray Ray Parks' girlfriend during a 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup game between Phoenix and Blackwater.

Abueva had reportedly made lewd motions toward Parks' girlfriend, Maika Rivera, when he fouled out late in the game on Friday.

Parks also said that Abueva called Rivera a "b***h" and even flashed a dirty finger during the exchange, Rappler Sports reported.

But Abueva insists that Rivera simply provoked him during the game. The Phoenix star even said that Rivera had called him a monkey.

Taking to Instagram, Abueva uploaded four separate posts that strongly seem to be pertaining to the issue.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Abueva (@calvinabuevaofficial) on

"Just remember there is always two sides of a story," the first post wrote.

Abueva went on to call Rivera's alleged "monkey" comment racist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Abueva (@calvinabuevaofficial) on

In his third post, Abueva cites the golden rule. This seems to imply that he only did to Rivera what she had initially did to her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Abueva (@calvinabuevaofficial) on

Meanwhile, his last and final post on the matter said that people should "respect men too."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Abueva (@calvinabuevaofficial) on

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will reportedly investigate the incident.

BASKETBALL CALVIN ABUEVA PBA RAY RAY PARKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Buboy won't get in Pacquiao's way vs Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
Buboy Fernandez said he won’t hold back Manny Pacquiao from trying to finish off Keith Thurman if the Filipino icon...
Sports
All set for Legends Face-off
June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
The stars of the not too distant past take centerstage as the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off unwraps with an exciting pair of matches tomorrow at the Pasig Sports Center.
Sports
Red Lions keep unbeaten record
By Joey Villar | June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
San Beda overpowered a weary Centro Escolar University side, 80-58, yesterday to remain unscathed and on top of Group A in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.
Sports
Power Builders test Troopers’ firepower
June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Myla Pablo gets the chance to showcase her stuff as Motolite’s top draw as the Power Builders kick off their campaign against the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers today even as the BaliPure Water Defenders and...
Sports
Baldwin sees great race with Reed, Van Berkel
June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Nick Baldwin said winning the ultimate test in endurance racing is far more different than vying in 70.3 but the ace triathlete from Seychelles remains confident of scoring another victory in Subic when the Century...
Sports
Latest
11 hours ago
Phoenix in hot start
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Phoenix Pulse pulled the plug on Blackwater’s electrifying start with 103-98 verdict to get its own bid in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
11 hours ago
Tim Tszyu to spar with Manny Pacquiao?
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
“Regular” WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao is expected to kick off sparring on Tuesday in preparation...
Sports
11 hours ago
PBA hands-off on CEU game-fixing allegations
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Basketball Association is leaving it to PBA D-League team Centro Escolar University to decide on the fate of...
Sports
11 hours ago
Go For Gold-Phl Navy Sea Lions rule King of Kings cagefest
11 hours ago
The Philippine Navy Sea Lions ruled the King of Kings Basketball Challenge recently at the Taft Food by the Court with the...
Sports
11 hours ago
Ardina, Saso card 71s, trail leader by 6
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso bucked the changing wind conditions and matched par 71s in a decent start by the Filipina bets...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with