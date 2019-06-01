Abueva defends self after heated exchange with Ray Parks' girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Abueva was quick to defend himself after a heated exchange broke out between him and Ray Ray Parks' girlfriend during a 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup game between Phoenix and Blackwater.

Abueva had reportedly made lewd motions toward Parks' girlfriend, Maika Rivera, when he fouled out late in the game on Friday.

Parks also said that Abueva called Rivera a "b***h" and even flashed a dirty finger during the exchange, Rappler Sports reported.

But Abueva insists that Rivera simply provoked him during the game. The Phoenix star even said that Rivera had called him a monkey.

Taking to Instagram, Abueva uploaded four separate posts that strongly seem to be pertaining to the issue.

"Just remember there is always two sides of a story," the first post wrote.

Abueva went on to call Rivera's alleged "monkey" comment racist.

In his third post, Abueva cites the golden rule. This seems to imply that he only did to Rivera what she had initially did to her.

Meanwhile, his last and final post on the matter said that people should "respect men too."

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will reportedly investigate the incident.