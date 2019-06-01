Go For Gold-Phl Navy Sea Lions rule King of Kings cagefest

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy Sea Lions ruled the King of Kings Basketball Challenge recently at the Taft Food by the Court with the Sea Lions upsetting the highly favored Singson’s Demigods in the finale.

With the victory, the Sea Lions, supported by Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go, will don the national colors and represent the country in the King of Kings Basketball Challenge in Shanghai, China on Aug. 8-11.

``We didn’t expect to win. From the start, our plan was just to use the tournament to gain experience and as tune-up for the AFP-PNP-PCG Olympics,’’ said Philippine Navy Sea Lions coach Valiant Pera.

Composing the team are Juan Tarroza, Noy Bermudes, Robert Faundo, Kenneth Aljard, Vincent Dalaten, Rejeloed Cartel, Marvin Porquillo, Jeson Rey Cantos, Chrismon Aquino, Kenneth de Vega, Vinny Begaso, Johnny Galabin, Julius Fabian, Rocky Antonares, James Mangahas and Dhon Reverente with Edmar Aronce as assistant coach.

Making good use of their quickness, the Sea Lions stunned the taller Demigods to book a ticket to the Shanghai meet where they play powerhouse teams from China, United States and Russia, among others.

``We are happy to support our men and women in the armed forces. Their sacrifice inspires us and we want to help them in our small way,’’ said Go, vice president for marketing of Powerball Marketing & Logistics Corp., the prime mover behind Go For Gold Philippines.

Also supporting the team are top Philippine Navy Officials VADM Robert Empedrad (Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy), Commodore Adelius Bordado, CDR Bernardo Manarpaac and LCDR Reimon Retaga.