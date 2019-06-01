UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Dottie Ardina, Yuka Saso
Ardina, Saso card 71s, trail leader by 6
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2019 - 12:00am

US women’s open

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso bucked the changing wind conditions and matched par 71s in a decent start by the Filipina bets in the US Women’s Open paced by Japanese Mamiko Higa at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina Thursday (yesterday in Manila).

While Ardina ran off a slew of pars at the front and mixed a bogey with a birdie at the back to get a spot in joint 25th, Saso rebounded in style from a bogey-bogey miscue despite an early start, hitting an eagle on the par-5 No. 15 to join the big group of even-par scorers, who included current world No. 2 Aussie Minjee Lee, No. 3 Sung Hyun Park of Korea, and inaugural Augusta National Womens’ Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho of the US.

The long-hitting Saso, the reigning Asian Games gold medalist, also shot a birdie on the par-5 fifth but dropped a stroke on No. 8 to head to the backside with a 38. But after parring the first five holes at the back, she eagled the 525-yard No. 15 then closed out with pars to get into the early mix in the second golf major on the LPGA Tour.

The Fil-Japanese, however, stood five strokes behind Gina Kim of US in the race for low amateur honors. The fine start likewise put Ardina in a position to crash into the weekend cast following a series of missed cut stints in her first eight tournaments on the world’s most lucrative ladies circuit.

Higa, meanwhile, sizzled with a six-under 65, the lowest debut score by any player in US Women’s Open history, as she grabbed a one-stroke lead over Kim and Germany’s Ester Henseleit.

Higa, who is married to a pro sumo wrestler, anchored her hot start on a three-birdie binge from No. 3. She added another back-to-back birdie feat linking both nines then hit another on the 17th to finish with solid 32-33 card.

Sei Young Kim, also of Korea, and Azahara Muñoz of Spain fired identical 68s while defending champion Ariya Jutanugard of Thailand and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko turned in identical one-over 72s.

DOTTIE ARDINA GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Buboy won't get in Pacquiao's way vs Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Buboy Fernandez said he won’t hold back Manny Pacquiao from trying to finish off Keith Thurman if the Filipino icon...
Sports
UAAP stars top NCAA counterparts in FilOil All-Star game
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Led by the hot shooting of Andrei Caracut, the UAAP stars were able to hold off their NCAA rivals.
Sports
Red Lions mow down Scorpions for 3rd Filoil win
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The San Beda Red Lions improved to 3-0 in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup when they mowed down the Centro Escolar University...
Sports
Siakam shines as Raptors nip Warriors in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Toronto Raptors emerged victorious in their first-ever NBA Finals game in franchise history, beating the Golden State...
Sports
Anderson Silva suffers yet another heartbreaker
By Joey Villar | 19 days ago
Is the mixed martial arts journey of legendary Brazilian fighter Anderson Silva nearing its end?
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Phoenix in hot start
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Pulse pulled the plug on Blackwater’s electrifying start with 103-98 verdict to get its own bid in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
Tim Tszyu to spar with Manny Pacquiao?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
“Regular” WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao is expected to kick off sparring on Tuesday in preparation...
Sports
1 hour ago
PBA hands-off on CEU game-fixing allegations
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Basketball Association is leaving it to PBA D-League team Centro Escolar University to decide on the fate of...
Sports
1 hour ago
Go For Gold-Phl Navy Sea Lions rule King of Kings cagefest
1 hour ago
The Philippine Navy Sea Lions ruled the King of Kings Basketball Challenge recently at the Taft Food by the Court with the...
Sports
Red Lions keep unbeaten record
By Joey Villar | June 1, 2019 - 12:00am
San Beda overpowered a weary Centro Escolar University side, 80-58, yesterday to remain unscathed and on top of Group A in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with