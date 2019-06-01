UAAP
Power Builders test Troopers’ firepower
(The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Myla Pablo gets the chance to showcase her stuff as Motolite’s top draw as the Power Builders kick off their campaign against the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers today even as the BaliPure Water Defenders and the Banko-Perlas Spikers square off in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims at the Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Power Builders look formidable with Pablo, a two-time Conference MVP and three-time Finals MVP with Pocari Sweat, and imports Edina Selimovic of Bosnia and Trinidad and Tobago’s Channon Thompson as spearheads of the powerhouse squad that also includes Isa Molde, Joy Soyud, Fenela Emnas and Diana Carlos.

The Army Lady Troopers actually made quite an impression with a four-set victory over the BaliPure Water Defenders in the inaugurals of the third season of the country’s premier league last Sunday, only to yield a stinging straight-set defeat to a resurgent Creamline side last Wednesday.

