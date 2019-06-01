All set for Legends Face-off

MANILA, Philippines — The stars of the not too distant past take centerstage as the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off unwraps with an exciting pair of matches tomorrow at the Pasig Sports Center.

With Dondon Hontiveros back in its fold, San Miguel Beer looms as the favorite to rule the four-team, month-long tournament presented and organized by UNTV through its president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.

Hontiveros and former MVP winners Allan Caidic, Ato Agustin and Danny Ildefonso form a potent first unit along with Olsen Racela.

The Beermen will face the Purefoods Hotdogs at 12 noon before Jayjay Helterbrand and the Ginebra Kings take on the Johnny Abarrientos-led Alaska Aces at 1:30 p.m. in the event that aims to help former PBA players in need.

A tax-free P2 million in prizes will go to the players’ group after the tournament.