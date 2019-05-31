UAAP
Team UAAP outlasted their NCAA counterparts, 86-83 in the FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup All-Star Game on Friday here in San Juan.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
UAAP stars top NCAA counterparts in FilOil All-Star game
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 6:11pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Team UAAP bested Team NCAA in the FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup All-Star game, 86-83, on Friday here in San Juan.

Led by the hot shooting of Andrei Caracut, the UAAP stars were able to hold off their NCAA rivals.

Caracut finished with 12 points to lead Team UAAP.

Defense also proved key to the victory as crucial stops sealed the game for Team UAAP.

Mark Nonoy was also a spark plug off the bench for his squad, scoring eight points in his 10 minutes on the floor.

Meanwhile, Marcelino brothers Jayvee and Jaycee led the way for Team NCAA.

Jaycee and Jayvee combined for 29 points for the NCAA side.

Team UAAP's Kenneth Tuffin also bagged the All-Star 3-point shootout event earlier today.

Adrian Manlapaz of Adamson took home the slam dunk gold.

