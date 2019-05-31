UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Rep. Mikee Romero
Mikee to NSAs: End feud, rally behind athletes
(The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Mikee Romero (1-Pacman party-list) yesterday called on the heads of the national sports associations (NSAs) to avoid “politicking” and think of the country first and foremost so as not to disrupt the athletes’ preparations for the 2019 SEA Games which the country will be hosting later this year.

“Show your patriotism to the country by helping the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee in their massive tasks to stage a successful event,” said Romero. “Remember, our neighbors are closely watching us.”

Instead of sowing discord, Romero, who is chairman of the House sub-committee on Sports and vice chairman of the mother committee on Youth and Sports, said that as sports leaders they should work for a win-win solution knowing full well that the POC, under the leadership of Ricky Vargas, is doing its level best to make the coming SEA Games truly a memorable one in terms of hosting and achievements.

 “I have known Mr. Vargas for quite some time now, he is an excellent leader and he has demonstrated this in the PBA Board,” said Romero, who owns NorthPort in the pro league aside from being the chair of the biggest polo association in the country.

“Our reputation is at stake here so better unite so you can help our athletes focus on their training instead of putting the POC in bad light,” said Romero. “You’re just destroying our image abroad.”

Romero, who served as godfather of the 2007 Philippine national basketball team, was glad after Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez accepted the challenge of the POC to become the country’s chef de mission for the 2019 Southeast Asian  Games.

2019 SEA GAMES MIKEE ROMERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Young Filipina baller shows off sweet handles
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The 13-year-old Vibanco has handles so sweet that even the WNBA couldn't help but take notice.
Sports
Ujiri goes from Nigerian boyhood to become NBA's Raptors boss
10 hours ago
Masai Ujiri, who only discovered basketball as a teen growing up in Nigeria, made the crucial decisions that lifted the Toronto...
Sports
FEU survives EAC rally for huge Filoil win
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The Tamaraws were in control for the first 36 minutes of the game and led, 70-52, after two free throws by Alec Stockton,...
Sports
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 1
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Entering into their first Finals appearance in franchise history, the Raptors hold home court advantage over Golden Stat...
Sports
Arellano's Araña advances to 'King of the Hardcourt' quarters
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Araña joins Joe Gomez De Liaño of UP, NU’s John Galinato, Letran’s King Caralipio and Lyceum’s...
Sports
Latest
38 minutes ago
Elite out to prove they are for real
By Olmin Leyba | 38 minutes ago
Blackwater sets out to show it’s the real deal as it tries to keep its streak going against tough Phoenix Pulse in the...
Sports
38 minutes ago
Vargas to convene Executive Board
By Joaquin Henson | 38 minutes ago
POC president Ricky Vargas will face a belligerent majority in the Executive Board when he calls for the regular monthly meeting...
Sports
38 minutes ago
US WOMEN’s open: Ardina, Saso slug it out with world’s best, brightest
By Dante Navarro | 38 minutes ago
LPGA Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina and top amateur Yuka Saso have toned down expectations but are hopeful of their respective...
Sports
38 minutes ago
Tams avert slide vs Generals
By Joey Villar | 38 minutes ago
Far Easter University overcame a furious fightback by Emilio Aguinaldo College and escaped with a 73-72 victory yesterday...
Sports
Seven-man CEU 5 survives Go for Gold
By Kristina Villanueva | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
Centro Escolar U rose above off-court turmoil, getting past Go for Gold-CSB despite a depleted lineup, 84-74, to advance to the PBA D-League Final 4.
38 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with