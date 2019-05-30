UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Johnny Escandor of DLSU and Justin Arana of Arellano
Photo courtesy of Rick Olivares
Arellano's Araña advances to 'King of the Hardcourt' quarters
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Arellano University Chiefs power forward Justin Araña advanced to the knockout quarterfinal round of the Hanes One-On-One King of the 
Hardcourt with a 15-10 victory of De La Salle’s Francis Escandor. 

Araña scored the first two baskets off post-ups against Escandor, a rookie. But the DLSU Green Archer got on the board with two triples and a drive that placed him in the driver’s seat, 8-4. 

With pressure mounting, Araña hit a triple to narrow the gap, 8-7. 

Escandor scored on an up-and-under move to hike his advantage to three, 10-7. 

In Araña’s next possession, he scored on a reverse lay-up. A missed triple gave the ball back to the Chiefs’ power forward, who hit a tough turnaround jumper to take the lead, 11-10. 

Escandor went for the home run but airballed his 3-point attempt. 

A post-up and another bucket put Araña two points away from barging into the semifinals. 

A miss by a tiring Escandor saw Araña grab the rebound. His fade away 
shot hit the bottom of the net for the win. 

“Nakakapagod,” was the first thing out of Araña’s mouth. “Tough opponent si Johnny (Escandor). Gagaling pa yan. Pagod but worth it. Sana tuloy tuloy na ito.” 

Araña joins Joe Gomez De Liaño of UP, NU’s John Galinato, Letran’s King Caralipio and Lyceum’s Jamba Garing in the quarterfinals of the competition, which resumes next week Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez prioritizes health
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
When Valdez suffered a sprain in the Creamline Cool Smashers PVL Reinforced Conference opener against Petro Gazz, the volleyball...
Sports
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 1
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Entering into their first Finals appearance in franchise history, the Raptors hold home court advantage over Golden Stat...
Sports
Report: James, Wade sons to be high school teammates
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Per Tarek Fattal of LA Daily News, James and Wade are both set to attend Sierra Canyon High School later this year.
Sports
Ujiri goes from Nigerian boyhood to become NBA's Raptors boss
3 hours ago
Masai Ujiri, who only discovered basketball as a teen growing up in Nigeria, made the crucial decisions that lifted the Toronto...
Sports
Pacquiao warned against traps
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday “super” WBA welterweight champion Keith...
Sports
Latest
17 minutes ago
FEU survives EAC rally for huge Filoil win
By Rick Olivares | 17 minutes ago
The Tamaraws were in control for the first 36 minutes of the game and led, 70-52, after two free throws by Alec Stockton,...
Sports
23 minutes ago
Local bets gear up for Asian Elite duel
By Dante Navarro | 23 minutes ago
SEA Games gold medalist Claire Adorna banners a compact cast of triathletes all set for a fierce battle in the Asian Elite...
Sports
34 minutes ago
Arellano's Araña advances to 'King of the Hardcourt' quarters
By Rick Olivares | 34 minutes ago
Araña joins Joe Gomez De Liaño of UP, NU’s John Galinato, Letran’s King Caralipio and Lyceum’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
WATCH: Young Filipina baller shows off sweet handles
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 13-year-old Vibanco has handles so sweet that even the WNBA couldn't help but take notice.
Sports
1 hour ago
Ardina, Saso slug it out vs world's best
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
LPGA Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina and top amateur Yuka Saso have toned down expectations but are hopeful of their respective...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with