Arellano's Araña advances to 'King of the Hardcourt' quarters

MANILA, Philippines — Arellano University Chiefs power forward Justin Araña advanced to the knockout quarterfinal round of the Hanes One-On-One King of the

Hardcourt with a 15-10 victory of De La Salle’s Francis Escandor.

Araña scored the first two baskets off post-ups against Escandor, a rookie. But the DLSU Green Archer got on the board with two triples and a drive that placed him in the driver’s seat, 8-4.

With pressure mounting, Araña hit a triple to narrow the gap, 8-7.

Escandor scored on an up-and-under move to hike his advantage to three, 10-7.

In Araña’s next possession, he scored on a reverse lay-up. A missed triple gave the ball back to the Chiefs’ power forward, who hit a tough turnaround jumper to take the lead, 11-10.

Escandor went for the home run but airballed his 3-point attempt.

A post-up and another bucket put Araña two points away from barging into the semifinals.

A miss by a tiring Escandor saw Araña grab the rebound. His fade away

shot hit the bottom of the net for the win.

“Nakakapagod,” was the first thing out of Araña’s mouth. “Tough opponent si Johnny (Escandor). Gagaling pa yan. Pagod but worth it. Sana tuloy tuloy na ito.”

Araña joins Joe Gomez De Liaño of UP, NU’s John Galinato, Letran’s King Caralipio and Lyceum’s Jamba Garing in the quarterfinals of the competition, which resumes next week Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.