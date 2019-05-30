UAAP
Justine Vibanco, 13, got herself on the WNBA's Instagram after showing off her sweet handles on the court
Photo courtesy of Keith Magcaling
WATCH: Young Filipina baller shows off sweet handles
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Don't let her pink headband fool you. Filipina baller Justine Vibanco is hot and cooking in the basketball court.

The 13-year-old Vibanco has handles so sweet that even the WNBA couldn't help but take notice.

Taking to Instagram, the world's premier women's basketball league reposted a video of Vibanco with her ballhandling in full display.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Handles and headband game ???? ???? #SheGotGame (????: @jrnbaasia)

A post shared by WNBA (@wnba) on

"Handles and headband game #SheGotGame," the caption read.

Vibanco is one of the five girls included in the 2019 Jr. NBA Philippines All-Star roster who will represent the country in Jakarta for the Jr. NBA Global Championship Asia Pacific Selection Camp in June.

WNBA great and Jr. NBA mentor Ticha Penicheiro also left a comment on Vibanco's video.

"She was AMAZING!! #HeadBandKilla," Penicheiro wrote.

Penicheiro had met Vibanco during the Jr. NBA National Training Camp here in the Philippines.

With handles like these, its clear that Vibanco can go a long way in basketball.

