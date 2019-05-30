Ardina, Saso slug it out vs world's best

MANILA, Philippines – LPGA Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina and top amateur Yuka Saso have toned down expectations but are hopeful of their respective chances against the world’s best in the US Women’s Open, which fires off Thursday at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina (Friday in Manila).

While Ardina drew a rather late start at 2:46 p.m. with Thai Pornanong Phatlum and US amateur Rose Zhang at 2:46 p.m. on No. 1, Saso hopes to come out strong in her 7:11 a.m. clash with Americans Austin Ernst and Marina Alex, also on the first hole.

But the Filipina aces will be in for what could be their toughest challenge in their respective careers with the best and the brightest all ready and raring to mix it up in $5 million championship, the second golfing major headed by the top 10 players in the current world rankings.

No. 1 Ko Jin-Young, No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia and No. 3 Sung Hyun Park head the elite roster that also includes defending champion Ariya Jutanugard of Thailand, Hataoka Nasa, Canadian Brooke Henderson, Korean Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson of the US, Korean Kim Sei Young and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, ensuring four days of top-notch battle of shotmaking, iron play and putting.

Ardina made it to the full-packed 156-player list through the backdoor, coming in as an alternate after barely missing the sectional qualifier in Colorado. In contrast, Saso, the reigning Asian Games gold medalist, gained a spot by topping her side of the elims in Georgia, joining 25 other amateurs in the crack field.

“I can’t wait to tee it up with the LPGA stars,” said the 17-year-old Saso, whose power, iron game and poise could put her in good stead against the fancied names in the fold.

Meanwhile, Ko, Lee and Inbee Park brace for an fiery clash in the featured flight at 7:44 a.m. on No. 10 while Sung Hyung Park, who claimed the No. 1 ranking after besting the best of the best in the World Championship in Singapore last March faces Jutanugarn and American ace Lexi Thompson at 8:06 a.m., also at the backside.

Aside from Saso, other top amateurs in the field are Sierra Brooks, Megan Furtney, Jiwon Jeon, Andrea Lee and Alexa Pano, the youngest participant at 14 years old.