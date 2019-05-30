UAAP
Bronny James (L) and Zaire Wade (R) will both attend Sierra Canyon High School in the Fall
Report: James, Wade sons to be high school teammates
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just like their fathers LeBron and Dwyane before them, Bronny James and Zaire Wade will play alongside each other as teammates.

Per Tarek Fattal of LA Daily News, James and Wade are both set to attend Sierra Canyon High School later this year.

James will be an incoming freshman while Wade will already be a senior.

Apart from James and Wade, Sierra Canyon forward Terren Frank also has NBA player blood in his veins.

He is the son of former NBA player Tellis Frank, who played for various NBA teams from 1989 to 1994.

Frank is also ranked among the best high school basketball prospects on the west coast, according to LA Daily News.

Report: James, Wade sons to be high school teammates
By Luisa Morales
Per Tarek Fattal of LA Daily News, James and Wade are both set to attend Sierra Canyon High School later this year.
