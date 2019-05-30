Report: James, Wade sons to be high school teammates

MANILA, Philippines — Just like their fathers LeBron and Dwyane before them, Bronny James and Zaire Wade will play alongside each other as teammates.

Per Tarek Fattal of LA Daily News, James and Wade are both set to attend Sierra Canyon High School later this year.

Bronny James to Sierra Canyon has been a “done deal” for at least six weeks. The other “done deal” is that Zaire Wade, Dywane Wade’s son, who will be a senior next year will join Bronny this coming season at Sierra Canyon. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) May 30, 2019

James will be an incoming freshman while Wade will already be a senior.

Apart from James and Wade, Sierra Canyon forward Terren Frank also has NBA player blood in his veins.

He is the son of former NBA player Tellis Frank, who played for various NBA teams from 1989 to 1994.

Frank is also ranked among the best high school basketball prospects on the west coast, according to LA Daily News.