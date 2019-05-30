UAAP
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 1
May 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors are hosting two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Entering into their first Finals appearance in franchise history, the Raptors hold home court advantage over Golden State.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors enter the best-of-seven series after besting MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

The Raptors face an undermanned Golden State squad with Kevin Durant unlikely to play in the first two games of the series.

Demarcus Cousins, meanwhile, remains questionable after missing most of the Warriors' playoff run.

Will the Toronto Raptors continue their stellar season and gain the advantage over Golden State?

Or will Stephen Curry and the Warriors near a historic three-peat championship?

