UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Alyssa Valdez returned from her ankle injury with a stellar 12-point outing against PacificTown Army on Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez prioritizes health
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 10:14am

MANILA, Philippines — It has been a so far, so good volleyball career for phenom Alyssa Valdez.

With a fairly healthy run and more than a handful of titles to her name, Valdez looks to be a pillar in Philippine volleyball for years to come.

But when Valdez suffered a sprain in the Creamline Cool Smashers PVL Reinforced Conference opener against Petro Gazz, the volleyball star had to take a step back and pay more attention to her health.

"For the longest time, I've been playing with no injuries, no major injuries," Valdez said.

"I'm just really grateful sa nangyari and I think that's a heads up for me na to take care of my body," she added.

Valdez didn't return to Creamline's match against Petro Gazz, despite being taped up after going down in the second set.

Her rest paid off as she made her return against PacificTown Army on Wednesday and finished with 12 points in Creamline's victory.

But Valdez has set her sights on the long run.

Looking to veterans like PacificTown Army's Ging Balse-Pabayo, the Creamline stalwart will work to stay in the volleyball scene as long as she can.

"Kahit ganito pa rin kabata, kung sila nakakatagal nang ganito na inalagaan nila yung sarili nila, hopefully kami rin aalagaan namin yung sarili namin," Valdez said.

"Bata pa naman kami, sana mahaba pa yung mga laro namin sa volleyball career namin," she added.

ALYSSA VALDEZ CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao warned against traps
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday “super” WBA welterweight champion Keith...
Sports
Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.
Sports
Philippine women's volley team starts SEAG training June 3
By Voltaire Mendoza | 1 day ago
Finally, the national women’s volleyball team will be reporting for duty.
Sports
Anderson Silva suffers yet another heartbreaker
By Joey Villar | 17 days ago
Is the mixed martial arts journey of legendary Brazilian fighter Anderson Silva nearing its end?
Sports
Sponsored
Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches
1 day ago
Philam Life trains kids in football with the help of Tottenham Hotspur coahes.
Sports
Latest
10 hours ago
NorthPort defuses TNT
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
NorthPort displayed its defensive prowess, putting the cuffs on TNT’s scoring machine Terrence Jones, to set the tone...
Sports
10 hours ago
Malacañang rallies behind POC, athletes
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has thrown its full support to the campaign of Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas to set...
Sports
10 hours ago
Bowling test event for SEA Games unfolds
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
The third Philippine International Bowling Open gets underway at the Coronado Lanes in StarMall EDSA this Saturday with over...
Sports
10 hours ago
St. Benilde, CEU in knockout duel
By Kristina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Go for Gold-College of Saint Benilde and Centro Escolar U slug it out in a do-or-die battle for the last semifinal ticket...
Sports
10 hours ago
Le Tour de Filipinas stakes Olympic qualifying points
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Le Tour de Filipinas will celebrate its 10th year by holding a five-stage, International Cycling Union (UCI)-sanctioned race...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with