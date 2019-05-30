Creamline's Alyssa Valdez prioritizes health

MANILA, Philippines — It has been a so far, so good volleyball career for phenom Alyssa Valdez.

With a fairly healthy run and more than a handful of titles to her name, Valdez looks to be a pillar in Philippine volleyball for years to come.

But when Valdez suffered a sprain in the Creamline Cool Smashers PVL Reinforced Conference opener against Petro Gazz, the volleyball star had to take a step back and pay more attention to her health.

"For the longest time, I've been playing with no injuries, no major injuries," Valdez said.

"I'm just really grateful sa nangyari and I think that's a heads up for me na to take care of my body," she added.

Valdez didn't return to Creamline's match against Petro Gazz, despite being taped up after going down in the second set.

Her rest paid off as she made her return against PacificTown Army on Wednesday and finished with 12 points in Creamline's victory.

But Valdez has set her sights on the long run.

Looking to veterans like PacificTown Army's Ging Balse-Pabayo, the Creamline stalwart will work to stay in the volleyball scene as long as she can.

"Kahit ganito pa rin kabata, kung sila nakakatagal nang ganito na inalagaan nila yung sarili nila, hopefully kami rin aalagaan namin yung sarili namin," Valdez said.

"Bata pa naman kami, sana mahaba pa yung mga laro namin sa volleyball career namin," she added.