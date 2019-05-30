IN PHOTOS: Elite UAAP, NCAA athletes feted by sports scribes

MANILA, Philippines — Top athletes from the UAAP and NCAA were recognized at the Collegiate Press Corps Awards in Amelie Hotel Manila on Monday.

Headlined by Basketball Player of the Year Thirdy Ravena, elite cagers received honors for their performance in the recently concluded collegiate tourneys.

Joining Ravena in the All-Collegiate Team are Fighting Maroons Bright Akhuetie and Paul Desiderio.

NCAA MVP Prince Eze of the Perpetual Atlas and San Beda star Robert Bollick complete the list.

Special awards were also given to other ballers who displayed stellar performances for their respective squads.

UAAP Rookie of the Year Angelo Kouame bagged the Pivotal Player Award for his part in Ateneo's title run while Bollick's teammate Javee Macon brought home the same award for the NCAA.

Adamson's Sean Manganti and LPU's CJ Perez were also recognized as Impact Players.

Champion mentors Tab Baldwin of Ateneo and Boyet Fernandez of San Beda were feted as Coaches of the Year for the UAAP and NCAA, respectively, for cementing their squad's dyansties.

The NU Lady Bulldogs were also honored as a team with the cagers notching a historic five-peat and a still active UAAP record winning streak.

The Lady Bulldogs have won 80 straight games.

Meanwhile, volleyball players were also recognized — the first in Collegiate Press Corps history.

UST's Sisi Rondina was named Volleyball Player of the Year after steering the Golden Tigresses to the Finals while NCAA volleyball champion Regina Arocha of Arellano took home the same plum.