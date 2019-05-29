UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
WLC: King of Nine Limbs takes place on August 2 in Mandalar Thiri Indoor Stadium, Mandalay, Myanmar. The event will be broadcast live on Canal+ in Myanmar and on UFC Fight Pass.
World Lethwei Championship
Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion Artur Saladiak to hold first title defense
(Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 9:49pm

World Lethwei Championship, the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organization, has announced that a second World Lethwei Championship title match has been added to the card at WLC: King of Nine Limbs.

In the co-main event, Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion Artur Saladiak returns to the ring to defend his title against Ukrainian power striker and Muay Thai Champion Sasha Moisa. The main event will feature the previously announced Cruiserweight World Lethwei Championship bout between lethwei openweight champion Dave Leduc and UFC Veteran Seth Baczynski.

WLC: King of Nine Limbs takes place on August 2 in Mandalar Thiri Indoor Stadium, Mandalay, Myanmar. The event will be broadcast live on Canal+ in Myanmar and on UFC Fight Pass.

Artur Saladiak is the current Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion and one of the best lethwei athletes in the world.

Originally from Poland, he now trains out of England with some of the world’s top strikers. He is still unbeaten in lethwei and previously defeated Saw Ba Oo to become the inaugural Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion.

Sasha Moisa is a Ukrainian Muay Thai Champion who made an empathic statement in his lethwei debut by knocking out Myanmar superstar Shwe Yar Man to earn his title opportunity. Currently training out of Bangkok, Thailand, Moisa possess incredible power in all his attacks.

World Lethwei Championship Chairman U Zay Thiha said: “WLC: King of Nine Limbs is the first mega-event of its kind in lethwei history and will feature two world lethwei championship title matches! Artur Saladiak and Sasha Moisa are two of the best fighters in this business and to get to see them battle it out will be a true spectacle. This event will be the biggest sporting event in Myanmar history as we continue to showcase Myanmar as a global sports epicenter!" (Press Release)

LETHWEI WORLD LETHWEI CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline bounces back, sweeps Army
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers recovered from a loss in their season opener by sweeping PacificTown Army, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18,...
Sports
Rivero, Paras, Marcelino twins headline Filoil All-Star Game
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
University of the Philippines stars Ricci Rivero, Kobe Paras and Bright Akhuetie will lead the UAAP selection against the...
Sports
Pacquiao warned against traps
By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday “super” WBA welterweight champion Keith...
Sports
Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.
Sports
Philippine women's volley team starts SEAG training June 3
By Voltaire Mendoza | 14 hours ago
Finally, the national women’s volleyball team will be reporting for duty.
Sports
Latest
3 hours ago
Petro Gazz stays unscathed, beats Banko in 3 sets
3 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels are now 2-0 in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after blanking Banko Perlas, 25-19,...
Sports
5 hours ago
Reed seeks to reclaim CT Ironman 70.3 crown
5 hours ago
Multi-titled Tim Reed of Australia vows to race in top form as he tries to rebound from a series of sorry finishes and reclaim...
Sports
8 hours ago
Some risks as 'Sports Illustrated' expands its focus
8 hours ago
The fortunes of the 65-year-old magazine — known also for its annual swimsuit issue — will now be tied to a sale...
Sports
8 hours ago
Carlos nails 2 PPS crowns at Valle Verde
8 hours ago
Club bet Macie Carlos dished out top form and ruled the girls’ 16-and-under division then foiled an upstart in the premier...
Sports
10 hours ago
Malacanang backs Vargas, Tolentino in POC feud
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Last May 27, Vargas led a purge in the POC. He sacked former POC chief Peping Cojuangco and other officials from their...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with