Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion Artur Saladiak to hold first title defense

World Lethwei Championship, the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organization, has announced that a second World Lethwei Championship title match has been added to the card at WLC: King of Nine Limbs.

In the co-main event, Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion Artur Saladiak returns to the ring to defend his title against Ukrainian power striker and Muay Thai Champion Sasha Moisa. The main event will feature the previously announced Cruiserweight World Lethwei Championship bout between lethwei openweight champion Dave Leduc and UFC Veteran Seth Baczynski.

WLC: King of Nine Limbs takes place on August 2 in Mandalar Thiri Indoor Stadium, Mandalay, Myanmar. The event will be broadcast live on Canal+ in Myanmar and on UFC Fight Pass.

Artur Saladiak is the current Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion and one of the best lethwei athletes in the world.

Originally from Poland, he now trains out of England with some of the world’s top strikers. He is still unbeaten in lethwei and previously defeated Saw Ba Oo to become the inaugural Light Middleweight World Lethwei Champion.

Sasha Moisa is a Ukrainian Muay Thai Champion who made an empathic statement in his lethwei debut by knocking out Myanmar superstar Shwe Yar Man to earn his title opportunity. Currently training out of Bangkok, Thailand, Moisa possess incredible power in all his attacks.

World Lethwei Championship Chairman U Zay Thiha said: “WLC: King of Nine Limbs is the first mega-event of its kind in lethwei history and will feature two world lethwei championship title matches! Artur Saladiak and Sasha Moisa are two of the best fighters in this business and to get to see them battle it out will be a true spectacle. This event will be the biggest sporting event in Myanmar history as we continue to showcase Myanmar as a global sports epicenter!" (Press Release)