Petro Gazz import Janisa Johnson goes up for a spike against Banko Perlas. The Angels are now 2-0 and haven't dropped a set in the season.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz stays unscathed, beats Banko in 3 sets
(Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 6:55pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels are now 2-0 in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after blanking Banko Perlas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-12, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

Fresh from their emphatic upset against the Creamline Cool Smashers, the Angels notch their second straight three-set victory.

Once again, explosive imports Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas led the way for Petro Gazz.

It was a tight contest in the opening set, with Banko Perlas holding slim leads for most of the set.

But the Angels were able to overtake Perlas just in time to steal the first, 25-19.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Salas took over the game in the second and third set.

Despite efforts from Perlas skipper Nicole Tiamzon to steer her team back to the match, the Petro Gazz imports were just too much to handle.

Petro Gazz will hope to keep their streak going when they face newcomer Motolite on Sunday.

Banko, for its part, will try to bounce back against BaliPure on Saturday.

Latest
Recommended
