Rivero, Paras, Marcelino twins headline Filoil All-Star Game

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines stars Ricci Rivero, Kobe Paras and Bright Akhuetie will lead the UAAP selection against the NCAA selection as led by JC and JV Marcelino of Lyceum of the Philippines University in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup All-Star Game Friday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Named to the UAAP selection are UP’s contingent; La Salle’s Aljun Melecio, Justine Baltazar, and Andrei Caracut; Adamson’s Jerrick Ahanmisi, Jerom Lastimosa and Simon Camacho; FEU’s Ken Tuffin and LJ Gonzales; National University’s Dave Ildefonso and John Lloyd Clemente; and UST’s Mark Nonoy.

Joining the Marcelino twins in the NCAA selection are fellow Pirates center Mike Nzeusseu; Arellano University’s Kent Michael Salado; San Sebastian College’s Rommel Calahat; JRU’s MJ Dela Virgen; San Beda’s James Kwekuteye, Clint Doliguez and Donald Tankoua; Letran’s Jerrick Balanza and Larry Muyang; EAC’s JP Maguliano; and Mapua’s Warren Bonifacio and Laurenz Victoria.

Game time is 4 p.m.

The All-Stag Game’s festivities tips off with the Three-Point Shoot-out at 2 p.m. that will be contested by Arellano’s Salado, Adamson’s Ahanmisi, CEU’s JD Formento, CSB’s Carlo Young, Letran’s Neil Guarino, La Salle’s Caracut, EAC’s Jethro Mendoza, FEU’s Tuffin, JRU’s Dela Virgen, Mapua’s JP Nieles, NU’s Clemente, San Beda’s Ain Obenza, San Sebastian’s Mario Bonleon, UP’s Pio Longa and UST’s Sherwin Concepcion.

The much-awaited Slam Dunk Contest will find Adamson’s Adrian Paul Manlapaz, CEU’s Jerome Santos, CSB’s AJ Benson, Letran’s Ato Ular, Lyceum’s Fritz Saladaga, NU’s Daniel Chatman III, San Beda’s Eugene Toba, UP’s Joe Gomez De Liaño and UST’s Rhenz Abando showing off their aerial exploits at 3 p.m.

Judges for the Slam Dunk Contest include former PBA stars Danny Seigle, Renren Ritualo, Denok Miranda, LA Tenorio and Danny Ildefonso.

