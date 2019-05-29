Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman Jr. have had their fair share of words exchanged two months before their July 20 clash.

But this time around, Pacquiao and Thurman let their fists do the talking.

Both fighters uploaded training videos on twitter in anticipation of the fight.

#PacquiaoThurman

July 20 | MGM Grand | FOX PPV pic.twitter.com/4gRacwurHp — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) May 29, 2019

The clips were uploaded mere hours apart.

Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.