UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman face off for the first time.
Darnell Ellerbe/Mayweather Promotions
Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman Jr. have had their fair share of words exchanged two months before their July 20 clash.

But this time around, Pacquiao and Thurman let their fists do the talking.

Both fighters uploaded training videos on twitter in anticipation of the fight. 

The clips were uploaded mere hours apart.

Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN JR. MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine women's volley team starts SEAG training June 3
By Voltaire Mendoza | 3 hours ago
Finally, the national women’s volleyball team will be reporting for duty.
Sports
'Never so nervous' Osaka, Halep survive French Open horror shows
3 hours ago
World number one Naomi Osaka was just two points from a sensational Roland Garros exit on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time)...
Sports
UST’s Rondina sets volleyball aside to take teaching units
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Leaving the UAAP with a silver medal and an MVP award to her name, Rondina now sets her sights on a newly discovered passion:...
Sports
Sponsored
Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches
19 hours ago
Philam Life trains kids in football with the help of Tottenham Hotspur coahes.
Sports
Battle lines drawn
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 29, 2019 - 12:00am
POC president Ricky Vargas took off the kid gloves at the General Assembly meeting in Max’s Restaurant on Capitol Drive, Pasig, last Monday morning and came out swinging in serving notice to antagonistic elements...
Sports
Latest
38 minutes ago
Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag
By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.
Sports
1 hour ago
Tai Bundit to return as Creamline Cool Smashers coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Bundit is set to take his post as head coach when he arrives on Monday.
Sports
1 hour ago
Wilder announces Ortiz rematch
1 hour ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder announced a rematch with Cuba's Luis Ortiz on Tuesday (Wednesday...
Sports
11 hours ago
Dottie Ardina gains coveted spot in US Women’s Open
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Dottie Ardina can’t wait to slug it out with the world’s best after earning a coveted spot in the elite US Women’s...
Sports
World Slasher Cup 9-cock derby semis today
May 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Fifteen gamefowl breeders, a mix of champions and newcomers, banner the semis of World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.
11 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with