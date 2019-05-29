Thirdy Ravena, Eagles brace for tougher UAAP 82

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are getting ready for harder competition next UAAP season.

After ruling the tournament for the past two seasons, Katipunan-based cager Thirdy Ravena knows it can only be an uphill battle from here.

The Blue Eagles will need to grind through hurdles for another championship with more than a handful of revamped teams coming their way.

"Alam naman nating lahat na there are teams who really recruited heavily and worked intensively for Season 82," Ravena said in an interview.

"That fact already motivates us to work even harder because it’s not gonna get easier," he said.

Ravena and the Blue Eagles are definitely still the team to beat.

The 6'2" cager and fellow Ateneo teammate Angelo Kouame were feted awards during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards night on Monday.

Ravena headlined the event as the Basketball Player of the Year and also snagged a place in the All-Collegiate Team.

Meanwhile, Kouame was awarded the Pivotal Player of the Year plum. Ateneo mentor Tab Baldwin was named UAAP Coach of the Year.

But the King Eagle knows that the higher they are, the harder they will fall if they're not careful.

"Lahat, they just wanna knock you off that throne," Ravena said.

"So we have to be ready for that and we're trying our best right now to prepare for it," he added.

Ravena and the Blue Eagles are hoping to cement themselves as a dynasty as they gun for a three-peat championship in UAAP Season 82.