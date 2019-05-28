UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Dottie Ardina
Ardina gains coveted spot in US Women’s Open
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 4:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina can’t wait to slug it out with the world’s best and the brightest, earning a coveted spot in the elite US Women’s Open, which fires off Thursday (Friday Manila time) at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ardina actually fell short by one in the Westminster, Colorado qualifier last May 6 despite an eagle and a birdie in the last four holes in the last round of the two-day elims. She carded two 70s and finished with a 140, just a shot behind Iceland’s Olafia Kristinsdottir.

But as the first alternate, she got a call from the organizers last weekend following the withdrawal of a couple of entries and the Filipina ace immediately drove for about seven hours from Florida to South Carolina and played nine holes to warm up for the big event.

“This is one event I’ve been looking forward to playing in,” said the ICTSI-backed Ardina.

As a full LPGA Tour card holder, Ardina didn’t fare well in her first eight tournaments, making just two cuts, including a tied for 47th effort in the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii last April.

But she hopes to make the most of her opportunity in South Carolina although it will take a lot of hard work and some luck to at least make it to the weekend play given the depth of the competing field.

The former Junior World champion and many-time US Kids titlist is set to face off Thai Pornanong Phatlum and US amateur Rose Zhang at 2:46 p.m. on No. 1.

The stellar cast also features Filipina amateur and reigning Asian Games gold medalist Yuka Saso, who topped her side of the elims in Atlanta, Georgia. The power-hitting shotmaker, who placed second to former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park in The Country Club Invitational last March and placed joint third in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur last April, drew a 7 a.m. start with Americans Austin Ernst and Marina Alex.

The top 10 in women’s world ranking are all in the fold, headed by No. 1 Ko Jin-Young, No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia, No. 3 Sung Hyun Park, fourth ranked Ariya Jutanugard of Thailand and No. 5 Hataoka Nasa along with Canadian Brooke Henderson, Korean Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson of the US, Korean Kim Sei Young and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, guaranteeing an explosive showdown among the best with the title chase tipped to go down to the last shot and putt.

DOTTIE ARDINA GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors' Durant won't play in Game 1 of NBA Finals; Cousins questionable
5 hours ago
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the opening game of the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors...
Sports
United VC eyeing Fil-American setters amid Robins-Hardy's departure
By Voltaire Mendoza | 1 day ago
United VC may have lost Alohi Robins-Hardy, but it’s working on transaction that could boost its playmaking department...
Sports
Warriors farewell to Oracle
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
This is the Golden State Warriors’ final season playing home games at the Oracle Arena in Oakland and they want to go out with a bang.
Sports
Easy transition for PetroGazz import Janisa Johnson
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
We caught up with Johnson to talk about returning to the Philippines as well as her finding her way with her new team.
Sports
Pirates scuttle Generals in Filoil tilt
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates bounced back from their loss last week to Far Eastern University with an...
Sports
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches
1 hour ago
Philam Life trains kids in football with the help of Tottenham Hotspur coahes.
Sports
2 hours ago
IronKids spices up CT Ironman 70.3
2 hours ago
The future of triathlon takes the spotlight on Saturday as close to 300 kids dispute top honors in various age categories...
Sports
3 hours ago
Fiery start up as Luzvimin golf unwraps
3 hours ago
The top golfing ladies from the country’s leading clubs slug it out in what promises to be an explosive start to the...
Sports
17 hours ago
Vargas effects changes in key POC posts
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas has effected a shakedown in key positions in the POC, firing people he...
Sports
17 hours ago
Eagles, Golden Harvest set semis tiff
By Kristina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Cignal-Ateneo shook off a sluggish start and did not put its win-once quarters bonus to waste, frustrating Chadao-Far Eastern...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with