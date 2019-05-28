Ardina gains coveted spot in US Women’s Open

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina can’t wait to slug it out with the world’s best and the brightest, earning a coveted spot in the elite US Women’s Open, which fires off Thursday (Friday Manila time) at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ardina actually fell short by one in the Westminster, Colorado qualifier last May 6 despite an eagle and a birdie in the last four holes in the last round of the two-day elims. She carded two 70s and finished with a 140, just a shot behind Iceland’s Olafia Kristinsdottir.

But as the first alternate, she got a call from the organizers last weekend following the withdrawal of a couple of entries and the Filipina ace immediately drove for about seven hours from Florida to South Carolina and played nine holes to warm up for the big event.

“This is one event I’ve been looking forward to playing in,” said the ICTSI-backed Ardina.

As a full LPGA Tour card holder, Ardina didn’t fare well in her first eight tournaments, making just two cuts, including a tied for 47th effort in the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii last April.

But she hopes to make the most of her opportunity in South Carolina although it will take a lot of hard work and some luck to at least make it to the weekend play given the depth of the competing field.

The former Junior World champion and many-time US Kids titlist is set to face off Thai Pornanong Phatlum and US amateur Rose Zhang at 2:46 p.m. on No. 1.

The stellar cast also features Filipina amateur and reigning Asian Games gold medalist Yuka Saso, who topped her side of the elims in Atlanta, Georgia. The power-hitting shotmaker, who placed second to former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park in The Country Club Invitational last March and placed joint third in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur last April, drew a 7 a.m. start with Americans Austin Ernst and Marina Alex.

The top 10 in women’s world ranking are all in the fold, headed by No. 1 Ko Jin-Young, No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia, No. 3 Sung Hyun Park, fourth ranked Ariya Jutanugard of Thailand and No. 5 Hataoka Nasa along with Canadian Brooke Henderson, Korean Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson of the US, Korean Kim Sei Young and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, guaranteeing an explosive showdown among the best with the title chase tipped to go down to the last shot and putt.