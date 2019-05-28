Vargas effects changes in key POC posts

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas has effected a shakedown in key positions in the POC, firing people he felt were stalling the Olympic body’s smooth running, even as he proposed the holding of their next elections in January 2020, ahead of the regular schedule.

Speaking at yesterday’s POC general assembly in Pasig, Vargas announced the withdrawal of the appointments of Robert Bachmann and former president Peping Cojuangco as chairs of the membership committee and constitutional amendments committee, respectively, for “loss of trust and confidence.”

Vargas also gave chef de mission to the Southeast Asian Games Monsour del Rosario and his deputy CMD Charlie Ho the boot, same with POC first vice president Joey Romasanta in his position as delegation head of the Tokyo Olympics for the same reasons.

“The individuals I mentioned have lost my trust and confidence. I can no longer have them in these positions,” said Vargas, who assumed the presidency last year after beating incumbent Cojuangco in a special election.

He named as replacements Gen. Lucas Managuelod (membership), Alberto Agra (constitutional amendments), Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez (CDM of the SEAG contingent) and POC chairman Bambol Tolentino (CDM of the Phl team to the Tokyo Olympiad).

Vargas made the changes as he fired back against what he tagged was a “vicious campaign through social media” and “rumor mills was launched to undermine my leadership, my efforts for reform and my integrity, which I have worked so hard to keep in all my decades of corporate life.”

Seven members of the board, including Cojuangco, had convened in a special board meeting that wasn’t approved by Vargas and came up with a resolution giving him an ultimatum to answer their queries about the POC and the Philippine SEAG Organizing Committe (Phisgoc).

“I’m willing to sit down with the executive board, that’s never been the issue. It’s just the manner the executive board has acted that really upset me,” said Vargas.

“The last straw was when they sent me a letter where they asked me to reply within five working days, like a reprimanded subordinate or a recalcitrant child. I thought that was a little high-handed and calling themselves the majority of the board, that was high handed and arrogant,” he said.

While he didn’t give in to the group’s deadline, Vargas answered the issues raised by the board members point by point in a five-page letter handed out during the assembly. It was penned by POC general counsel Agra.

Vargas posed a proposal to his detractors: Focus on making the SEAG hosting a success first then they can talk about politics and voting.

“I propose that we allow the holding of the SEA Games without obstruction. This is vital, the image of our country is at stake and this is an opportunity our athletes have been looking forward to. Let’s train our sights on that,” he said.

“Let’s also cause changes in our archaic Constitution and By Laws and let us settle membership issues that have remained stagnant for so long. No more excuses let us move these along,” he added.

Once the SEAG is done, it’s time for the politicking.

“In January of 2020, right after the SEA Games, let us hold early POC elections for all elective positions,” said Vargas.

The date will be at least six months earlier than the traditional schedule of the voting held every four years and coinciding with the Olympics. In practice, the POC casts its vote after the Olympic Games, set in 2020 from July 24 to August 9

“Yes, I suggest we no longer wait for the Olympics as was the tradition and have the elections instead this coming January,” Vargas said.

“I thought by calling elections earlier, yung nag-aambisyon at nag-destabilize ay magse-settle down tutal mag-eeleksyon naman, so sabi ko sa kanila, let’s focus on SEAG pagkatapos, election na, pwede nang mangampanya,” he explained.

Asked if he’ll be seeking reelection, Vargas replied: “I did not say I was not, neither I’m saying I will be. But what I said is it’s not in my DNA to be in a situation that’s highly political.”

“I also said I will help candidates that can bring about change.”

Meanwhile, Romasanta challenged Vargas to hold the elections sooner than January.

“To determine whether he indeed has the support of the members of the general assembly, to save the 30th SEA Games and the POC as an institution, we are calling for the general elections to be held at the soonest possible time and we will agree to declare all positions vacant if that happens,” Romasanta said in a statement.

Despite all these, the POC chief remains positive on the immediate task at hand – the SEAG.

“The recent successes of our athletes (in various fronts) are encouraging,” he said. “If we just move on, we can deliver in this SEA Games.”