Arellano's Araña defeats SBU's Ratuiste in 'King of the Hardcourt'

MANILA, Philippines – It was a bittersweet win for Arellano University Chiefs’ power forward Justin Araña as he defeated San Beda University’s Miguel Ratuiste, 10-4, in the Hanes One-On-One King of the Hardcourt at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Ratuiste was a former teammate of Araña at the University of Santo Tomas, after which they both transferred schools.

Araña, who plays the power forward position, muscled his way for an early lead 8-2, before running out of steam. Ratuiste, who tried his luck most from 3-point range, had a poor shooting day.

“When I first played Joe Gomez De Liaño (of UP where he lost 15-12 in sudden death overtime), I was allowing him to take outside shots without really challenging them,” said Araña. “I learned from that. This King of the Hardcourt is tiring, but it really helps improve your one-on-one skills.”

The win over Ratuiste was Araña’s second straight after defeating Mapua’s Denniel Aguirre for a 2-1 record and a chance to advance to the next stage of the competition, where a P20,000 grand prize awaits the winner.