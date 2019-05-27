United VC eying Fil-American setters amid Robins-Hardy's departure

MANILA, Philippines – United VC may have lost Alohi Robins-Hardy, but it’s working on transaction that could boost its playmaking department in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix starting June 15.

Sources said the club is talking to Filipino-American setters Iris Tolenada and Lindsay Dowd following the departure of Robins-Hardy to Cignal couple of weeks ago.

Tolenada and Dowd are two of the best setters ever to play in the country.

Tolenada saw action for Philips Gold in 2015 and was even included in the team that campaigned in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship in China.

When the club moved to the rival Premier Volleyball League in 2016, Tolenada joined but then flew back to California to chase her dream of becoming a coach.

Dowd, on the other hand, played for the Lady Slammers in the Grand Prix of 2015, a very memorable season in franchise history as imports Alexis Olgard and Bojana Todorovic nearly led it to the finals showdown.

Right now, Dowd is seeing action for Pays d’Aix Venelles in France.

The source said United VC is working hard to bring either Tolenada or Dowd to give prized Filipino-American attacker Kalei Mau and American-brand of game.

“They’re doing their best to bring either Iris or Lindsay to replace Alohi,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The source said United VC is also chasing some of the best players from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines like Kat Tolentino and Maddie Madayag of Ateneo de Manila University.

Rivals Petron and F2 Logistics are reportedly courting Tolentino while Sta. Lucia is said to be the frontrunner for Malaya’s services.

“Despite losing Denden (Lazaro) and Alohi, the club remains determined to put up a very strong team that is capable of competing against other top teams like Petron and F2 Logistics,” the source said.