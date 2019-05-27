UP women’s volleyball coach not fired, alumni group claims

SANTA ROSA, LAGUNA – The Nowhere to go but UP Alumni Foundation was quick to shut down reports of the alleged sacking of UP women's volleyball team head coach Godfrey Okumu on Monday.

Initial reports said that Okumu was supposedly relieved of his position following a disappointing season by the UP Lady Maroons in the UAAP.

But Victor Reyes of Nowhere to go but UP denied Okumu's firing.

"No one has advised Coach or the team that he has been fired," Reyes said.

Reyes said that Okumu had simply resigned as a consultant in United Auctioneers, the UPWVT's major sponsor.

The Nowhere to go but UP official was also adamant to defend Okumu against the allegations that he was too distracted with his Motolite coaching stint in the Premier Volleyball League to focus on the Lady Maroons.

"Sinasabi pa na he was distracted by his Motolite job, which is totally untrue kasi he never started with Motolite until the end of the season," Reyes said.

"There are so many lies... The Coach has not resigned from the team. The players didn't know about this, we didn't know about this," he said.

Philstar.com has also reached out to Okumu but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.

UP College of Human Kinetics Dean Francis Diaz has also said that UP will release a statement on this issue within the day.

This is a developing story.