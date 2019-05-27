UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UP head coach Godfrey Okumu and Lady Maroon Ayel Estranero
FILE
UP women’s volleyball coach not fired, alumni group claims
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 2:11pm

SANTA ROSA, LAGUNA – The Nowhere to go but UP Alumni Foundation was quick to shut down reports of the alleged sacking of UP women's volleyball team head coach Godfrey Okumu on Monday.

Initial reports said that Okumu was supposedly relieved of his position following a disappointing season by the UP Lady Maroons in the UAAP.

But Victor Reyes of Nowhere to go but UP denied Okumu's firing.

"No one has advised Coach or the team that he has been fired," Reyes said.

Reyes said that Okumu had simply resigned as a consultant in United Auctioneers, the UPWVT's major sponsor.

The Nowhere to go but UP official was also adamant to defend Okumu against the allegations that he was too distracted with his Motolite coaching stint in the Premier Volleyball League to focus on the Lady Maroons.

"Sinasabi pa na he was distracted by his Motolite job, which is totally untrue kasi he never started with Motolite until the end of the season," Reyes said.

"There are so many lies... The Coach has not resigned from the team. The players didn't know about this, we didn't know about this," he said.

Philstar.com has also reached out to Okumu but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.

UP College of Human Kinetics Dean Francis Diaz has also said that UP will release a statement on this issue within the day.

This is a developing story.

UAAP UP LADY MAROONS VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Djokovic facing tricky Roland Garros opener
5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title on Monday against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at Roland...
Sports
Once Pacquiao connects, Thurman will run like the others
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune found the words to best describe Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.
Sports
Lady Troopers return with a bang in PVL
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Pacifictown Army made a rousing return as it turned back an undermanned Bali Pure, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, yesterday at...
Sports
Angelo Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
Raptors beat Bucks to reach first NBA final
1 day ago
The Raptors won the series in six games as Saturday's contest at Scotiabank Arena was a mirror image of game five, featuring...
Sports
Latest
31 minutes ago
Arellano's Araña defeats SBU's Ratuiste in 'King of the Hardcourt'
By Rick Olivares | 31 minutes ago
It was a bittersweet win for Arellano University Chiefs’ power forward Justin Araña as he defeated San Beda University’s...
Sports
54 minutes ago
Cangolf strikes at home, shares WGAP lead
By Dante Navarro | 54 minutes ago
Canlubang came away with a victory and posted two podium finishes as it stamped its class in the 2019 Champion WGAP Circuit...
Sports
1 hour ago
United VC eying Fil-American setters amid Robins-Hardy's departure
By Voltaire Mendoza | 1 hour ago
United VC may have lost Alohi Robins-Hardy, but it’s working on transaction that could boost its playmaking department...
Sports
Pirates, Falcons shoot for win No. 4
By Joey Villar | May 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Lyceum of the Philippines University and Adamson seek to keep front-running positions in Group B as the two clash with Emilio Aguinaldo and Jose Rizal, respectively, today in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019...
15 hours ago
Sports
Thai fights back, rules TPGA Open
By Dante Navarro | May 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang by two to capture the TPGA Open crown at the CCK Golf Club in Taichung, Taiwan yeste...
15 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with