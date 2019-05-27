Angelo Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by Tomohoru Otsuki at the Koma Country Club in Nara, Japan yesterday.

Que charged back from seven down with five birdies at the front then added two more on Nos. 12 and 14 to pull within three off the new leader. But the three-time Asian Tour winner, including the Philippine Open, flubbed a couple of birdie putts in the last four and finished with a 31-34 for his best round since winning the storm-hit Top Cup Tokai Classic last October for his first Japan PGA Tour victory.

He hit two eagles in the first two rounds for 70 and 69 then added another three-under card Saturday but still lay seven shots off Seungsu Han, who, however, wavered with a 72 to end up tied with the Filipino ace at 273.

Otsuki, who started the final round three strokes off Han, matched Que’s fiery card then nipped Rikuya Hoshino in the playoff to snatch the crown. Hoshino also rallied with a 63 to force a sudden death at 269.

Juvic Pagunsan, who fired a 68 in the third round, closed out with a 70 and wound up tied for 29th at 281.