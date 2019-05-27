UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Angelo Que charged back from seven down with five birdies at the front then added two more on Nos. 12 and 14 to pull within three off the new leader.
File
Angelo Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by Tomohoru Otsuki at the Koma Country Club in Nara, Japan yesterday.

Que charged back from seven down with five birdies at the front then added two more on Nos. 12 and 14 to pull within three off the new leader. But the three-time Asian Tour winner, including the Philippine Open, flubbed a couple of birdie putts in the last four and finished with a 31-34 for his best round since winning the storm-hit Top Cup Tokai Classic last October for his first Japan PGA Tour victory.

He hit two eagles in the first two rounds for 70 and 69 then added another three-under card Saturday but still lay seven shots off Seungsu Han, who, however, wavered with a 72 to end up tied with the Filipino ace at 273.

Otsuki, who started the final round three strokes off Han, matched Que’s fiery card then nipped Rikuya Hoshino in the playoff to snatch the crown. Hoshino also rallied with a 63 to force a sudden death at 269.

Juvic Pagunsan, who fired a 68 in the third round, closed out with a 70 and wound up tied for 29th at 281.

ANGELO QUE GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Petro Gazz blanks Creamline as Valdez exits with injury
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Leaning on explosive imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, the Angels were able to pull off an emphatic upset against the...
Sports
Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
PVL: PacificTown Army overcomes BaliPure in four sets
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by imports Lena Lymareva and Jenelle Jordan, Army gave a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
Thai fights back, clinches TPGA Open
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang...
Sports
Once Pacquiao connects, Thurman will run like the others
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune found the words to best describe Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.
Sports
Latest
Pirates, Falcons shoot for win No. 4
By Joey Villar | May 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Lyceum of the Philippines University and Adamson seek to keep front-running positions in Group B as the two clash with Emilio Aguinaldo and Jose Rizal, respectively, today in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019...
1 hour ago
Sports
Thai fights back, rules TPGA Open
By Dante Navarro | May 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang by two to capture the TPGA Open crown at the CCK Golf Club in Taichung, Taiwan yeste...
1 hour ago
Sports
Steffen-Duke face-off up in CT Ironman 70.3
May 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Swiss Caroline Steffen and Aussie Dimity Lee Duke gear up for another clash of power and endurance tipped to go down-to-the-wire as they banner the elite cast in the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay presented...
1 hour ago
Sports
Tough format in WSC today
May 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Thousands of cockfight aficionados are expected to troop to the Smart Araneta Coliseum today for the awaited opening round of the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby.
1 hour ago
Sports
10th Le Tour: Race of strategies
May 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The rider with the all-around skill would most likely dominate the five-stage 10th edition of the Le Tour de Filipinas that hits the road from June 14 to 18.
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with