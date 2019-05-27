Thai fights back, rules TPGA Open

MANILA, Philippines — Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang by two to capture the TPGA Open crown at the CCK Golf Club in Taichung, Taiwan yesterday.

The stirring victory didn’t only put the amiable 37-year-old Thai back on the winning stage but also put the Philippine Golf Tour Asia on radar of the PGA of Taiwan, having ended the locals domination of the 85-year-old event.

“I didn’t expect to win. Six shots were too big a deficit to overcome. But I worked my way back and hit birdies at the back,” said Artjanawat.

Six behind after 54 holes, Artjanawat pounced on Sung’s frontside meltdown to move within three despite a 36 then scorched the backside with a brilliant 31, spiked by three straight birdies from No. 12 to emerge champ.

Artjanawat delivered the biggest surprise with that sizzling finish although he said later he only knew he had the championship in the back after sinking a four-footer for birdie on the 16th, giving him a two-shot cushion he preserved with two clutch closing pars for a second five-under card and a 14-under 274 total.

Jay Bayron finished with a flourish, birdying two of the last three holes to card a 70 as he ended up tied at 27th at 286.

“It was a good experience,” said Bayron, the lone Filipino in the event.