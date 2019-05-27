UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Thai fights back, rules TPGA Open
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang by two to capture the TPGA Open crown at the CCK Golf Club in Taichung, Taiwan yesterday.

The stirring victory didn’t only put the amiable 37-year-old Thai back on the winning stage but also put the Philippine Golf Tour Asia on radar of the PGA of Taiwan, having ended the locals domination of the 85-year-old event.

“I didn’t expect to win. Six shots were too big a deficit to overcome. But I worked my way back and hit birdies at the back,” said Artjanawat.

Six behind after 54 holes, Artjanawat pounced on Sung’s frontside meltdown to move within three despite a 36 then scorched the backside with a brilliant 31, spiked by three straight birdies from No. 12 to emerge champ.

Artjanawat delivered the biggest surprise with that sizzling finish although he said later he only knew he had the championship in the back after sinking a four-footer for birdie on the 16th, giving him a two-shot cushion he preserved with two clutch closing pars for a second five-under card and a 14-under 274 total.

Jay Bayron finished with a flourish, birdying two of the last three holes to card a 70 as he ended up tied at 27th at 286.

“It was a good experience,” said Bayron, the lone Filipino in the event.

GOLF TPGA OPEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Petro Gazz blanks Creamline as Valdez exits with injury
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Leaning on explosive imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, the Angels were able to pull off an emphatic upset against the...
Sports
Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
PVL: PacificTown Army overcomes BaliPure in four sets
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by imports Lena Lymareva and Jenelle Jordan, Army gave a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
Thai fights back, clinches TPGA Open
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang...
Sports
Once Pacquiao connects, Thurman will run like the others
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune found the words to best describe Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Rayray Parks, Elite make it three in a row
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Blackwater continued to roll, taking Columbian Dyip as its third victim in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, 118-110, to snatch...
Sports
1 hour ago
Team Philippines puts decent stand against Aussies
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team showed some fight against fancied Australia before losing steam in the end, and absorbed...
Sports
1 hour ago
Fireworks in POC assembly today
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Fireworks are expected in the POC General Assembly at Max’s Restaurant on Capitol Drive, Pasig, this morning as POC...
Sports
1 hour ago
Lady Troopers return with a bang in PVL
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Pacifictown Army made a rousing return as it turned back an undermanned Bali Pure, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, yesterday at...
Sports
1 hour ago
Angelo Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with