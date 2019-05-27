UAAP
10th Le Tour: Race of strategies
(The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The rider with the all-around skill would most likely dominate the five-stage 10th edition of the Le Tour de Filipinas that hits the road from June 14 to 18.

National team coaches Reinhardt Gorrantes and Ednalyn Hualda believe this year’s Le Tour de Filipinas would not only favor the sprinters and the climbers but the cyclists who are strong in both terrains.

“There are mountain passes in the race but let us not forget the middle stages which are almost all flat with a slightly reclining gradient,” said Gorrantes, head coach of the Philippine National Team composed of the riders from Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance.

Hualda said Stage 1 and Stage 5 offer challenges for the climbers. But with the long Stage 1, 2 and 3, tactical riding is a must in the race organized by Ube Media Inc. and which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“It would be a race of strategies,” Hualda said. “Like a chess game, you have to ponder your moves to win.”

The entire race covers 822.20 kms of paved road down south of Manila.

