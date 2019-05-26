UAAP
The Petro Gazz Angels swept defending champions Creamline in their PVL Reinforced Conference season opener on Sunday, May 26, 2019
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz blanks Creamline as Valdez exits with injury
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 7:02pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels stunned defending champions Creamline in straight sets, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 in their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference season opener on Sunday.

Leaning on explosive imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, the Angels were able to pull off an emphatic upset against the Cool Smashers.

Creamline stalwart Alyssa Valdez paced her team before going down with an ankle sprain in the second set.

Sans Valdez, the Cool Smashers struggled.

Despite efforts from reinforcements Kuttika Kaewpin and Aleoscar Blanco, the deficit proved too much.

Creamline opens its title defense with a loss.

