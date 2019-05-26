Army import Lena Lymareva rises up for a spike against the BaliPure Water Defenders in their PVL Reinforced Conference season opener on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
PVL: PacificTown Army overcomes BaliPure in four sets
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 5:03pm
SAN JUAN, Philippines — Newcomers PacificTown Army took care of business against the BaliPure Water Defenders in four sets, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23 at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.
Led by imports Lena Lymareva and Jenelle Jordan, Army gave a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference campaign in the tournament opener.
Returning from her one and a half year hiatus due to injury, Jovelyn Gonzaga also came out big for Army.
Meanwhile, Grace Bombita and import Alexandra Vajdova paced BaliPure in the losing effort.
