PVL: PacificTown Army overcomes BaliPure in four sets

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Newcomers PacificTown Army took care of business against the BaliPure Water Defenders in four sets, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23 at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

Led by imports Lena Lymareva and Jenelle Jordan, Army gave a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference campaign in the tournament opener.

Returning from her one and a half year hiatus due to injury, Jovelyn Gonzaga also came out big for Army.

Meanwhile, Grace Bombita and import Alexandra Vajdova paced BaliPure in the losing effort.