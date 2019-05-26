UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Army import Lena Lymareva rises up for a spike against the BaliPure Water Defenders in their PVL Reinforced Conference season opener on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
PVL: PacificTown Army overcomes BaliPure in four sets
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 5:03pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — Newcomers PacificTown Army took care of business against the BaliPure Water Defenders in four sets, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23 at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

Led by imports Lena Lymareva and Jenelle Jordan, Army gave a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference campaign in the tournament opener.

Returning from her one and a half year hiatus due to injury, Jovelyn Gonzaga also came out big for Army.

Meanwhile, Grace Bombita and import Alexandra Vajdova paced BaliPure in the losing effort.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raptors beat Bucks to reach first NBA final
6 hours ago
The Raptors won the series in six games as Saturday's contest at Scotiabank Arena was a mirror image of game five, featuring...
Sports
After impressive stint, Rondina, Pons bow out of FIVB Beach Volleyball Boracay Open
6 hours ago
The country matched its best Beach World Tour finish of fifth place in the Manila Open 1-star last year with Rondina and Dzi...
Sports
SEA Games events back to 529
By Joaquin Henson | May 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Five sports reflected changes in their list of events as the Southeast Asian Games Federation continued to tweak the agenda of competitions in the 30th edition of the 11-nation conclave that the Philippines will...
Sports
Sung Mao-Chang pulls away by 5; Jay Bayron rallies but fades
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
Taiwanese Sung Mao-Chang put away Thai Tawit Polthai’s and young compatriot Tseng Tzu Hao’s early threats with...
Sports
LeBron 'likes' Kyrie in a Lakers jersey
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
James 'liked' a manipulated photo of Irving where the star guard is donning a Lakers jersey.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Steffen-Duke faceoff up in CT IRONMAN 70. 3
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Swiss Caroline Steffen and Aussie Dimity Lee Duke gear up for another clash of power and endurance tipped to go down-to-the-wire...
Sports
1 hour ago
Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
1 hour ago
Thai fights back, clinches TPGA Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang...
Sports
6 hours ago
Next man UP: Perasol sees Manzo as Maroons' new leader
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With Desiderio now off to the pros, it's Manzo's time to step up after his fellow Cebuano. 
Sports
18 hours ago
North Port gets big scare vs importless NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Sean Anthony saved NorthPort from the blushes as he keyed the Batang Pier’s grindout 83-79 win over importless NLEX...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with