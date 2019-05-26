UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Sisi Rondina and Bernadette Pons finished in fifth in the FIVB Beach Volleyball Boracay Open held on May 23-26, 2019.
Contributed photo
After impressive stint, Rondina, Pons bow out of FIVB Beach Volleyball Boracay Open
(Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 11:57am

BORACAY – Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons left everything in the sand court before bowing Japan's Sakurako Fujii and Minori Kumada, 17-21, 19-21, ending the Philippines' campaign in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Boracay Open presented by Globe Saturday at the White House Beach Station 1 here.

The country matched its best Beach World Tour finish of fifth place in the Manila Open 1-star last year with Rondina and Dzi Gervacio. Incidentally, Sakurako was the one that eliminated Rondina and Gervacio with Shinako Tanaka.

"We are still grateful na naging kalaban namin sila. Nag-gain kami ng experience," said Rondina.

Rondina and Pons finished their international debut as partners with two victories.  They pulled off a dominant 21-18, 21-6 win over Ekaterina Filina and Ekaterina Zazhigina of Russia to clinch  a spot in the quarterfinals after losing to Japan's Satono Ishitsubo and Asami Shiba, 16-21, 19-21, earlier in the day. 

"Hindi kami lumayo. Hindi kami tinalo na bugbog kami. Nakita naman na kaya namin. Kailangang mahabang preparations at ma-expose sa international tournaments," said Pons.

Sakurako and Minori, who have paired for six tournaments this year, were really pushed to the limit against Rondina and Pons, the highly-popular Filipina pair who reunited in the four-day tournament organized by the Beach Volleyball Republic.

"Rondina was tough," said Sakurako. "She improved her defense. I remember last year, she was good in digging. She also improved in receiving."       

"Isang karangalan, siyempre Japanese ang nagsabi. Kapag beach volleyball ng Japan, iba. Isang karangalan na ma-appreciate ng Japan ang ginalaw namin," said Rondina, a four-time UAAP beach volleyball MVP while playing for University of Santo Tomas.

The Japanese were still able to progress to Sunday's semifinals despite the loud cheers for the Rondina-Pons tandem by the home crowd.

"Everybody was cheering for the Philippines. But we just focused in our game," said Sakurako.       

Rondina and Pons then became the last Filipina team standing after Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez bowed to reigning two-time Asian U21 champions Pawarun Chanthawichai and Thatsarida Singchuea of Thailand, 12-21, 12-21, in the other Round of 12 duel.

Playing like a well-oiled machine, Tan and Rodriguez cruised to a 21-7, 21-15 win over Malaysia's Tan Hsi Yan and Tasha Mae, in the morning session to give the Philippines another slot in the Round of 12.

Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño dropped a heartbreaking 14-21, 21-19, 13-15 loss to Filina and Zazhigina in the final pool match that eliminated the Iloilo tandem.

Leaving behind a heartbreaking 21-17, 13-21, 14-16 loss to Singapore's Eliza Chong and Lau Ee Shan in last Friday's opener, Tan and Rodriguez were in the zone on both ends of the sand court to send the Malaysians packing, while keeping the three-time Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour champions in the competition.

Rondina and Pons went toe to toe with world No. 86 Ishitsubo and Shiba in both sets, but the Japanese were simply too classy to remain undefeated.  

Rondina and Pons opened their campaign with a 21-14, 21-8 conference of Japan's Shinako Tanaka and Miyuki Matsumura Friday.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL BERNADETTE PONS FIVB SISI RONDINA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SEA Games events back to 529
By Joaquin Henson | May 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Five sports reflected changes in their list of events as the Southeast Asian Games Federation continued to tweak the agenda of competitions in the 30th edition of the 11-nation conclave that the Philippines will...
Sports
Creamline kicks off PVL title campaign
By Joey Villar | May 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Creamline tries to extend its reign to another year as it tackles PetroGazz today in the Season 3 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference opener at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.
Sports
Sung Mao-Chang pulls away by 5; Jay Bayron rallies but fades
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Taiwanese Sung Mao-Chang put away Thai Tawit Polthai’s and young compatriot Tseng Tzu Hao’s early threats with...
Sports
Nick Baldwin chases Ironman supremacy in Subic
May 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Seychelles’ Nick Baldwin, who ruled the first-ever full Ironman last year, returns to Subic this week, aiming for another endurance feat in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay on June 2.
Sports
Raptors beat Bucks to reach first NBA final
1 hour ago
The Raptors won the series in six games as Saturday's contest at Scotiabank Arena was a mirror image of game five, featuring...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Next man UP: Perasol sees Manzo as Maroons' new leader
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With Desiderio now off to the pros, it's Manzo's time to step up after his fellow Cebuano. 
Sports
13 hours ago
North Port gets big scare vs importless NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Sean Anthony saved NorthPort from the blushes as he keyed the Batang Pier’s grindout 83-79 win over importless NLEX...
Sports
13 hours ago
Once Pacquiao connects, Thurman will run like the others
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune found the words to best describe Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.
Sports
13 hours ago
Gilas faces Australia in FIBA women’s 3x3
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team seeks to make the most out of its historic debut in the playoff round as it clashes with...
Sports
13 hours ago
Angelo Que still trails despite 69
13 hours ago
Angelo Que sustained his hot form and shot a second straight 69 but still stood seven strokes off Seungsu Han after three...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with