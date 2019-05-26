UAAP
Jun Manzo led the UP Fighting Maroons in outlasting the CEU Scorpions in their FiilOil Preseason Cup matchup on Satuday, May 25, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Next man UP: Perasol sees Manzo as Maroons' new leader
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — As far as UP head coach Bo Perasol is concerned, Jun Manzo is next in line to lead the Fighting Maroons after Paul Desiderio. 

Desiderio's leadership lifted UP to the UAAP Finals in 2018 and inspired the Maroons 'Atin 'to' battlecry with his grit and clutch basketball.

With Desiderio now off to the pros, it's Manzo's time to step up after his fellow Cebuano. 

"As of right now, it's Jun's spirit that's carrying us off," Perasol said after UP's victory over CEU in the FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup.

"A lot of our teammates are playing well, but there is no doubt in my mind that he is the anchor of the team right now," Perasol said.

The UP swingman has been pivotal for the Maroons so far in their off-season tournaments.

But Perasol knows Manzo cannot carry the tema alone.

"It couldn't just be Jun. It has to be a lot of them. That's important and most especially when the tough gets going," Perasol said.

The UP Fighting Maroons will head into UAAP Season 82 with key additions Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero.

