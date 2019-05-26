UAAP
Creamline kicks off PVL title campaign
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline tries to extend its reign to another year as it tackles PetroGazz today in the Season 3 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference opener at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Alyssa Valdez will spearhead the Cool Smashers as they shoot for a third title following title wins in both the Reinforced and Open Conferences last year.

Game time is at 4 p.m.

Creamline will parade a new coach in Chinese Li Huanning as a replacement to Thai Tai Bundit, who has returned to Thailand.

Thai Kuttika Kaewpin is back to help the franchise win another crown.

The power-hitting Kaewpin, however, will have a new partner in Venezuelan middle blocker Aleoscar Blanco.

Creamline has also picked up collegiate stars Celine Negrito, Kyle Negrito and Heather Ginoo from Far Eastern University to further beef up its already formidable roster.

Back are last year’s Finals MVP Jia Morado, Michele Gumabao, Risa Sato, Melissa Gohing, Pau Soriano, Jemma Galanza and Rosemarie Vargas.

PetroGazz, however, is out to surpass its fifth place finish last season by fielding in former Cuban national team member Wilma Salas and American Janisa Johnson.

The pair will spearhead a squad led by Paneng Mercado, Jeanette Panaga, Chie Saet and Cherry Nunag.

Opening the season at 2 p.m. are league returnee Pacifictown Army, which will tackle BaliPure.

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ging Balse have returned with hopes of carrying the Lady Troopers to reclaiming their throne as the most dominant team a decade ago.

Royse Tubino, Nene Bautista and University of Santo Tomas standout Alina Bicar are also suiting up for Army.                   

