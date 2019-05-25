Fighting Maroons fend off CEU in FilOil Preseason Cup

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons emerged victorious against the CEU Scorpions, 68-62, in the FilOil Preseason Cup held in San Juan.

Despite missing the services of stars Juan Gomez de Liaño, Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero, the Maroons were able to survive the Scorpions' gallant stand.

The Diliman squad started slow. CEU held a three-point advantage after the opening canto, 18-15.

But the Maroons were able to gain the advantage with Jun Manzo and Bright Akhuetie leading the way.

At halftime, the Maroons were in front, 37-28.

The Scorpions inched their way back in the second half, cutting the UP lead to one, 62-63 with one minute remaining in the fourth period.

But the Maroons were able to stave off the run after James Spencer hit a dagger three to put the Maroons up by four, 66-62, with 25 seconds left.

Spencer also sank two free throws to put the nail in the coffin.

UP improves to a 3-2 record in the tournament.