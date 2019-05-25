UAAP
Afril Bernardino of the Gilas Pilipinas Women in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China
Fiba.basketball
Gilas Women recover against Sri Lanka, face Australia in Asia 3x3 Cup QF
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2019 - 10:14am

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 squad continued their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign after routing Sri Lanka, 21-6, at Changsha, China on Friday.

Led by the offensive brilliance of Afril Bernardino, the Filipinas were able to bounce back after suffering a sorry 8-20 loss against Japan.

Finishing second in Group C of the Main Pool of the tournament, the Gilas Pilipinas Women squad is set to face Australia on Sunday for the Quarterfinals.

The Australians ranked number one in Group A.

The Quarterfinal game between the Philippines and Australia is set to tip off at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Fans can catch the game live on FIBA 3x3's Youtube channel.

3X3 BASKETBALL FIBA GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
